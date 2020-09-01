Shweta Singh Kirti shares video of Sushant writing with both hands, calls him a ‘rare genius’

Sushant was ambidextrous as he could write with both his hands.

Shweta Singh Kirti has yet again posted videos of her late brother and actor Sushant Singh Rajput on social media. In her recent Instagram post, Shweta shared how Sushant was a ‘rare genius’.

Sushant was ambidextrous as he could write with both his hands. In the video shared by Shweta, he is seen writing ‘Nothing is impossible’ from both the left and right side of the paper. “Rare Genius… ️ambidexterity-mirror writing, less than 1%population in world is capable of doing this!! #MyBrotherTheBest #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #GlobalPrayersForSSR,” read the caption of Shweta’s post.

In another video, Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen encouraging students at a school. “Ye Tha Mera Bhai!!️ #MyBrotherTheBest,” Shweta Singh Kirti wrote as she posted the video on social media.

Shweta has been at the forefront of the family’s fight in the Sushant death case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently investigating the case.

