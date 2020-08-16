Shweta shares heartwarming video of Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘How I wish we were all together again’

Shweta Singh Kirti shared a video that shows herslef, Sushant and his other sisters having fun. (Photo: Shweta Singh Kirti/Instagram)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Sunday posted a photo of her later brother on Instagram. The photo shows Sushant as a child. She shared in the caption, “*When you believe in something, fight for it. And when you see injustice fight harder than you’ve ever fought before. _- Brad meltzer_*🙏🏻❤🔱 #globalprayers4ssr #warriors4ssr #cbi4ssr.”

Shweta also shared a video of herself and other sisters with Sushant. The siblings are seen chilling and relaxing with each other in the clip. She captioned the video, “We had joy, we had fun! ‬‪We had seasons in the sun ☀️‬ ‪But the smile and the song‬. ‪Like the seasons have all gone” How I wish we were all together again…❤️ #Youwillstayinourheartsforever #comeback .”

Recently Shweta also revealed that Sushant has received special recognition from the California State Assembly for his “contribution to Bollywood cinema with special appreciation for all of his philanthropic community work as well as his efforts to promote India’s rich culture and heritage.”

Sharing the photo of the certificate, Shweta wrote on her social media handles, “On the occasion of Indian Independence Day California recognizes my brother’s (Sushant) overall contribution to society. California is with us…. are you? Thanks for your support California. 🙏#GlobalPrayersForSSR #Warriors4SSR #CBIForSSR #Godiswithus ”

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, passed away on June 14. He was known for movies like Kai Po Che!, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Sonchiriya, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story among others.

