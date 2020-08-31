Shweta Singh Kirti remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: Miss you bhai

Shweta Singh Kirti posted pictures of herself and Sushant Singh Rajput at their elder sister Rani's wedding anniversary celebration. (Photo: Shweta Singh Kirti/Instagram)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Monday tweeted throwback pictures of a family gathering, while remembering the late star.

Sharing the photos, Shweta, who has been at the forefront of the family’s fight in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, wrote, “Bhai and I in May of 2014. We were dancing to the tune of “Tu Cheez Badi hai mast mast” after 20 long years on the occasion of wedding anniversary of Rani Di and Jiju. #MissYouBhai #MyBrotherTheBest.”

Shweta Singh Kirti also shared an old video of Sushant Singh Rajput distributing diaries to kids. She captioned the video, “Somebody with a Heart of Gold #MyBrotherTheBest #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #GlobalPrayersForSSR.”

Sushant passed away on June 14 at his Bandra residence. The CBI is currently investigating the actor’s death. Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty is the prime accused in the case.

