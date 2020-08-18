Shweta Pandit bids adieu to Pandit Jasraj: Will miss your smiling face

Shweta Pandit remembered her grandfather Pandit Jasraj. (Photo: Shweta Pandit/Instagram)

Singer Shweta Pandit remembered her grandfather Pandit Jasraj, who passed away on Monday due to cardiac arrest. Shweta took to Instagram and posted a video featuring her memorable moments with the legendary Indian classical vocalist.

“End of an era.. your blessings and love will make me move on somehow dadu.. will miss your smiling face everytime you called to see my baby girl.. so much preciousness taken away. Love you eternally,” she captioned the video.

On Twitter, Shweta Pandit wrote, “Good bye my precious dadu. So many insanely beautiful memories you have given me.. but i have no words now #RIPPanditJasraj

Pandit Jasraj passed away at the age of 90 in New Jersey.

His family said in a statement, “With profound grief, we inform that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji breathed his last this morning at 5:15 am EST due to a cardiac arrest at home in New Jersey, USA.”

