Shweta Kriti Singh: Sushant was not a person who would take his own life

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kriti shared a throwback click with SSR on Instagram. (Photos: Shweta Singh Kriti/Instagram)

Shweta Singh Kriti took to Instagram on Sunday to share an emotional post about her late brother and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She reiterated once again that “we want to know what is the cause of Sushant’s death.”

Sharing a throwback click of herself and Sushant, Shweta wrote, “We promised each other that we will protect each other forever. But,I failed Bhai…I failed! But here is another promise I and the whole country make to you, we will find the truth, we will get you justice! I knew my brother, the kind of person he was, full of life and joy. He was like a child, the only thing he wanted was love. Koi ek baar, pyaar se haath pher de uske sar pe, pyaar se baat karle, bas that was enough for him to make him happy. He was not a person who would take his own life. My heart is not ready to believe it.”

She concluded, “Let’s keep our intentions clear, we want to know what is the cause of Sushant’s death, nothing less will suffice! It is Satya ka Agrah, #SatyagrahForSSR”

On Sunday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty was summoned to the Narcotics Control Bureau office in Mumbai for questioning.

