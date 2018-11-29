Shweta Basu Prasad all set to tie the knot with Rohit Mittal

It is raining weddings in Bollywood. This time it is Makdee fame Shweta Basu Prasad. She is all set to tie the knot with her long-time beau Rohit Mittal on December 13.

Advertising

Interestingly, it was Shweta who, allegedly, popped up the question to Rohit. They have been dating each other for the past four years and subsequently decided to take their relationship a step ahead.

The soon-to-be bride is in Bali with her friends for her bachelorette party. Their wedding will, reportedly, take place in Pune, which will be followed by a reception in Mumbai the following week.

Here is a glimpse of Shweta having fun at her bachelorette party:

Shweta Basu Prasad and Rohit Mittal got engaged in June this year.