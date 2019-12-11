Shweta Basu Prasad and husband Rohit Mittal part ways

Shweta Basu Prasad announced the news on her social media handle (Photo: Instagram/shwetabasuprasad). Shweta Basu Prasad announced the news on her social media handle (Photo: Instagram/shwetabasuprasad).

Makdee fame actor Shweta Basu Prasad on Monday announced her separation from husband Rohit Mittal. The two had been in a relationship for four years before tying the knot on December 13 last year.

Shweta took to Instagram and posted a note that said, “Hi everyone, Rohit Mittal and I have mutually decided to part our ways and end our marriage. After months of contemplation, we arrived at this decision a few months ago in each other’s best interest, as individuals.”

“Not every book is supposed to be read cover to cover, that doesn’t mean the book is bad, or one can’t read, some things are just best left unfinished. Thank you Rohit for the irreplaceable memories and always inspiring me. Have a great life ahead, forever your cheerleader,” the note further read.

Shweta Basu Prasad is primarily known for her portrayal of important character roles in Madkee and Iqbal. She was last seen in the Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Tashkent Files.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd