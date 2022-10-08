scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Shweta Bachchan says mom Jaya Bachchan ‘was very free with her slaps’ during her childhood: ‘She used to beat me a lot’

Shweta Bachchan recently revealed how she used to get a lot of beating from her mother Jaya Bachchan when she was a kid. Jaya shared Abhishek Bachchan hardly got beaten by her.

Shweta Bachchan with her mother Jaya Bachchan. (Photo: Shweta Bachchan/Instagram)

Shweta Bachchan, who has joined her daughter Navya Nanda and mother Jaya Bachchan for the podcast ‘What The Hell Navya’, recently revealed how she used to get a lot of beating from her mother when she was a kid. Jaya agreed and shared how she felt that the first child always gets ‘thrashed a lot’.

Talking about her childhood, Shweta shared with Navya how her mother was very particular about her being involved in extra-curricular activities. “She was very particular about extra-curricular. I had to do Bharatnatyam, Hindi classical music, swimming, sitar, and piano.” She continued, “But she was very free with her slaps, I got slapped a lot. The ruler got broken on me once. She used to beat me a lot.”

Also read |Navya Nanda says grandmother Jaya Bachchan ‘would bash a lot of people up in the world if she could’

While Shweta shared this, Jaya Bachchan interrupted, “Abhishek hardly got slapped. I believe always the first child gets thrashed. I got thrashed a lot as a child. My sisters didn’t.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

This story made Navya curious about what her mother did to get a beating from Jaya. So, the Guddi actor told her, “She was very annoying and stubborn. Honestly, I realised parents hit children when they are angry with themselves because they are incapable of handling a situation. So, the only reaction is…The frustration gets out like this.”

While Jaya got impatient and raised her hand on Shweta, her father Amitabh Bachchan was against it. “The maximum punishment he gave was to stand in the corner. I liked that punishment as I used to make stories, and talk to myself there in the corner,” she said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

Though Shweta got thrashed by Jaya in childhood, now the mother-daughter duo share a strong bond. Earlier on the podcast, Jaya had shared how Shweta is one of her best friends now.

She had said, “In the last two years, my best friends have been Navya and Shweta. I can say anything I like to them, and they will tell me off, especially Shweta. Somebody telling you ‘I don’t agree with you’ is important. I would want to grow at this age too.”

