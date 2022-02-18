Shweta Bachchan shares adorable click with ‘mamacitas’ Jaya Bachchan and Tina Ambani, Navya Naveli Nanda cannot hold her excitement

Shweta Bachchan on Friday shared a lovely click with mother Jaya Bachchan and yesteryear actor Tina Ambani. The photo seems to be from the mehendi ceremony of Tina and Anil Ambani’s son Anmol Ambani and Krisha Shah. The couple is set to tie the knot soon.

In an adorable note, Shweta captioned the image, “Ft my Mamacitas” which translates as “little mother” or “attractive mother”. It isn’t unknown that the Bachchans hold a close bond with the Ambanis and Shweta’s photo only depicts that closeness.

Shweta’s daughter Navya Naveli Nanda sent heart emojis along with “Meeeeeendi’ in the comments section. Bhavana Pandey also sent her love. Though Jaya rarely makes appearances in photographs from Bollywood parties and get-togethers, her daughter Shweta manages to capture her in some of her Instagram uploads. Despite keeping a low profile, Jaya regularly gets mentioned by husband Amitabh Bachchan at several occasions.

In an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Neena Gupta had quizzed Amitabh about whether he lies to wife Jaya. Cheekily, Amitabh replied, “Humara aisa hai ke prati din humko jhoot bolna padhta hai (I have to lie every day).” Neena, who had come on the particular episode with Gajraj Rao, burst out laughing.

In another episode of KBC 13, Amitabh spoke about Jaya Bachchan’s fondness for bargaining during Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah special episode. The superstar said, “Kaunsi aisi mahila hai jo bargaining nahi karti hai (Is there such a woman who does not bargain)?”