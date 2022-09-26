Shweta Bachchan says she’s not daughter Navya Nanda’s best friend: ‘We’re parents’

The debut episode of Navya Naveli Nanda new podcast, What the Hell Navya, has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was released. The 31-minute episode features serious conversations between Shweta Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Navya. Shweta, who is a doting mother, had some empowering conversations and spoke about being financially independent, although she recently denied being her daughter’s best friend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

In a conversation with Etimes, Navya spoke about her equation with Shweta and Jaya and said, “More than being family, we are also very good friends. I think the way that we speak to each other keeps the chemistry going.”

Although Shweta completely disagreed about being her daughter’s friend and opened up about being parents first. She stressed on the fact that she is open-minded and gives Navya space and advice, and also understands if she disagrees with the advice. “A lot of times we don’t agree but at least we have a space in our family dynamic where everyone is given a mic, so to speak, where everyone’s opinion, whether it’s the eldest or the youngest, is heard out,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

She went on to explain that instead of only listening to our elders, we should start hearing what our daughters have to say. Shweta then hopes that their podcast will be able to start a discussion about this.

Shweta also expressed her desire for Navya to be financially secure and according to her, being financially independent without the aid of her father will boost Navya’s confidence.