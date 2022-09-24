Shweta Bachchan recalls how Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan were ‘too protective’ in her growing up years: ‘We lived an insular life’

Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, children of Bollywood’s popular actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, grew up in a protective environment. Recently, Shweta shared in an interview how Amitabh and Jaya had an instinct about ‘protecting’ their kids from the constant attention they were subjected to because of their profession.

While talking to ETimes, Shweta said that unlike her, her parents were more protective of their children. She said, “My parents are a lot more protective than I am, but that was a different time. My father and mother came from small towns in India and made their destinies in films. It brought them a lot of fame and recognition and for people who came from nuclear middle-class families, it’s a big change in life. So, when we were born, they had the instinct that we have to protect these kids because there was so much attention on them and it was a new way of life.”

Shweta also revealed that she and her brother Abhishek were kept away from the glamour world during their growing-up years. “We never had magazines at home and TV was also limited back in the 80s. We lived an insular life,” she shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

Shweta herself is now a parent of two children, Navya and Agastya but her approach to parenting is different from her parents. She believes children should not be protected always and should be allowed to fly on their own. But she also doesn’t believe in the concept of parents being friends with their children.

She said, “Neither I nor my mom (Jaya Bachchan) are trying to be her (pointing towards Navya) friends. I don’t think we are friends but we are open-minded enough to listen.”