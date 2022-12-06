scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Shweta Bachchan posts beautiful birthday wish for daughter Navya Naveli Nanda: ‘You are my jedi’

Navya Naveli Nanda was showered with birthday wishes on Tuesday but the most special one came from her mother Shweta Bachchan.

Navya NaveliShweta Bachchan’s daughter Navya Naveli Nanda celebrated her birthday on Tuesday.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda was showered with birthday wishes on Tuesday but the most special one came from her mother Shweta Bachchan. Shweta posted a beautiful picture of her daughter and showered her with love.

Sharing her daughter’s picture, Shweta wrote, “Happy birthday my darling girl. Quite simply- nothing makes sense without you. You are my compass, jedi & alarm clock!!! I love you.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

 

Abhishek Bachchan, who is Shweta Bachchan’s younger brother, share a throwback photo of his niece Navya Naveli Nanda and himself, and wrote, “Happy birthday to my music partner! Love you.“ Shweta commented on the photo, “This is so cute. best Mamu ever.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Sikandar Kher too took to Instagram to wish Navya on her birthday. Sharing a photo, he wrote, “To my beautiful Nouvelle! What a lady you’ve become… making everyone proud every day and not to mention the smashing sense of humour you come with… I love you. Here’s to you being in the pinkest of health always, Happy Birthday.” To this, Navya replied, “Love you, Siku Mamu.”

Navya Naveli Nanda gained immense popularity with her podcast What’s Wrong With You Navya. The podcast featured her mother Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan.

