Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia and others wish Shweta Bachchan for her debut novel

After launching a clothing store, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan, is all set to make her debut as a fiction writer. Shweta’s first book titled Paradise Towers is set in Mumbai and talks about the everyday lives of the residents of that highrise.

Shweta had earlier shared with PTI, “I grew up with my grandfather who was a poet and a writer. Writing and reading was always a very important part of our lives. I’ve been writing a diary ever since I was a little girl, and wrote stories that I never shared with anyone. Then, one day I just said, I am going to take this plunge. I started writing a column for a newspaper in Mumbai and it gave me a lot of confidence to go ahead and do this full time, and that’s where Paradise Towers comes from.”

Many Bollywood celebrities are supporting Shweta in this endeavour. Karan Johar wrote about Shweta’s book, “Observant, moving, hilarious and exceptionally astute… Paradise Towers is no slice of life… It’s an entire loaf.” Zoya Akhtar, Neha Dhupia, and many others are also wishing her all the luck for her book.

Proud father Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Twitter, “Father’s pride .. and the blessings of Dada ji .. love you 🌹🌹🌹”

The book cover that was launched recently shows the voyeuristic nature that humans develop towards their neighbours. The Twitter handle of Harper Collins India also shared a small video of the book.

