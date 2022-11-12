scorecardresearch
Shweta Bachchan tells Navya Naveli Nanda ‘life hasn’t given you a few tight slaps’ in response to her youthful life mantra

Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Bachchan got in a heated debate on the latest episode of her podcast, What the Hell Navya.

shweta bachchan and navya naveli nanda latest photoShweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda feature on the latter's podcast What The Hell Navya. (Photo: Shweta Bachchan/Instagram)

The latest episode of Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast, What the Hell Navya, had the women of the Bachchan family talking about how women are made to feel like they have to look their best at all times. As Shweta Bachchan discussed the economics of the beauty industry, the 44-year-old implied that the business relies on attacking women’s self-esteem, but her daughter Navya had a different opinion on the matter.

“There is too much economics behind women not feeling like they look like a million bucks everyday or not happy with what they see in the mirror,” said Shweta. “It’s not going to happen because so many industries work on women just being aware of… the make-up industry, the skin care industry…  I don’t know how many trillions of dollars worth. These are things that are there, they thrive on women not being happy with what they see in the mirror,” she continued.

In response, Navya suggested that the only way to deal with it is to “to block out the noise” but the suggestion wasn’t appreciated by her Shweta. She said that it is easy to make such statements, but implementing this thought process in life is quite difficult. She said, “Very easy to say, very hard to do. Very easy to say at 24 that you have to block out the noise because… I’m just saying that at 24, it’s very easy to say that,” she said.

Also Read |Monica, O My Darling: Relax, Bollywood is doing just fine; you’re not looking in the right places

When Navya tried to interrupt and talk about the struggles that a 24-year-old woman faces, Shweta continued, “It’s not as easy to say that when you are 44. You are young, you are idealistic, life hasn’t given you a few tight slaps.”

The episode also featured Jaya Bachchan, who added, “You have to make your own identity, you have to be an individual.” Earlier in the episode, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor had spoken about how uncomfortable it used to be to change sanitary pads during outdoor shoots in the 1970s. “When we used to do outdoors, we didn’t have vans. We had to change behind the bushes,” she said.

What the Hell Navya drops new episodes every Saturday.

