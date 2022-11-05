Shweta Bachchan says she used to borrow money from brother Abhishek Bachchan, recalls earning Rs 3,000 a month salary as schoolteacher

Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda grew up in Mumbai before she married Delhi-based businessman Nikhil Nanda. Shweta, who now runs her own fashion line, revealed that she used to borrow money from her actor brother Abhishek Bachchan in her youth.

Shweta was speaking on her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast, What The Hell Navya. The podcast also features Shweta’s mother, Jaya Bachchan.

During the show, Shweta said, “I was borrowing money (from Abhishek Bachchan) not just in college but in school also… for buying food. When you are in boarding school, it (food) is the number one commodity you can’t live without… I was never educated on all this (managing finances). Then when I got married, and I was in Delhi, I had a job as an assistant teacher in a kindergarten, Learning Tree. There I got a salary, I think it was ₹3000 a month. I put it in a bank…”

Shweta also said that she is glad that her lack of financial awareness didn’t get passed on to Navya. “I don’t handle the finances of my business (even now). But I do understand (the financial side). I would never want you (Navya) to be like me. I am very happy both you and Agastya are very aware.” She added, “Even now, in our house, Navya manages the money (daily expenses). Even I look at it (the family’s finances listed on Excel sheet)… my ignorance in all things finances has not come down to you (Navya)… it’s something about numbers, I just see them and I get nervous.”

Shweta and Nikhil also have a son, Agastya, who is going to make his Hindi movie debut with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming The Archies. The film stars six newcomers, including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot., Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda and Agastya. The film will be released on Netflix.