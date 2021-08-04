Shweta Bachchan’s ‘matriarchal family’ photo features mother Jaya Bachchan, grandmother Indira

Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Baachchan Nanda on Tuesday introduced the matriarchs of her family as she posted a portrait featuring all the beautiful women in her family, on her social media platforms. Taking to Instagram, Shweta shared a black-and-white picture featuring herself, mother Jaya Bachchan and Jaya’s mom Indira Bhaduri, among others.

The picture shared by Shweta also feature Jaya Bachchan’s sisters Rita Verma and Nita Ross. Shweta captioned it, “Matriarchy.”

As soon as Shweta shared this image on her Instagram handle, her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda reacted to the picture, showering love on it with a red heart emoticon. Actor Sonali Bendre and journalist Barkha Dutt too reacted to the picture with love.

Shweta, through her social media posts, gives glimpses of her family life and shares pictures of both her children – Navya and Agastya. A few days ago, Shweta shared a picture of her children cuddling on a couch. She had captioned the picture, “CUBS (a little grizzly but great cuddlers).”

Shweta, the elder daughter of Amitabh Bachchan, is a fashion entrepreneur and stays away from the glam life of Bollywood. She is also an author and released her first novel, called Paradise Towers, in 2018.

Earlier it was believed that Shweta’s daughter would become an actor, but she too has taken a different route in her career. She has graduated from Fordham University and has done her majors in digital technology and UX design. She his also one of the founders of Aara Health, an organisation that works towards ensuring healthy and hygienic lives for women.