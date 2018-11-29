Have you seen these photos of Shweta Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor and Malaika Arora?

Shweta Bachchan shared a click of her son Agstya Nanda and mom Jaya Bachchan.
The latest edition of celebrity social media photos includes snaps from Shweta Bachchan, Ishaan Khatter,
Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora and a few more.
Scroll on to see who shared what on social media today:
Shweta Bachchan shared a click of her son Agstya Nanda and mom Jaya Bachchan and wrote, “*what the picture says*”
Ishaan Khatter posted a photo of Janhvi Kapoor and wrote along, “Y u photobomb?? Was going for a nice picture of open sky.”
Shilpa Shetty looked stunning at the Super Dancer promo shoot today.
Sonam Kapoor wrote with this one, “Pav Bhaji on my mind!😂 #TBH.”
Shruti Haasan shared this selfie on social media and wrote a long note along. “Travel , people , work,food, music and love 💕 this is what I always wanted my life to be – there were times I didn’t know what direction felt like even though I knew what success tasted of , I didn’t know what real friends were till I felt the pull of change drag them away and I didn’t know what real love was till I fell in love with myself again. Thankful for my work my life and all the love I have around me. It takes work , sometimes it’s scary but slowly and steadily You can bring your life closer to what you always wanted it to be,” the actor wrote as a caption.
Preity Zinta posted a happy click too.
“She was a wild one 💫”,wrote Vaani Kapoor as a caption.
Malaika Arora recently shared this selfie.
Vahbiz Mehta shared this click of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and a few others on her Instagram.