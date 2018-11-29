Have you seen these photos of Shweta Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor and Malaika Arora?

Toggle Menu
Shweta Bachchan, Ishaan Khatter, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, Shruti Haasan among others shared photos on their social media accounts.

Shweta Bachchan social media photos


The latest edition of celebrity social media photos includes snaps from Shweta Bachchan, Ishaan Khatter, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora and a few more.

Scroll on to see who shared what on social media today:

Shweta Bachchan
Shweta Bachchan shared a click of her son Agstya Nanda and mom Jaya Bachchan and wrote, “*what the picture says*”
Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor
Ishaan Khatter posted a photo of Janhvi Kapoor and wrote along, “Y u photobomb?? Was going for a nice picture of open sky.”
shilpa shetty
Shilpa Shetty looked stunning at the Super Dancer promo shoot today.
sonam kapoor
Sonam Kapoor wrote with this one, “Pav Bhaji on my mind!😂 #TBH.”
Shruti Haasan
Shruti Haasan shared this selfie on social media and wrote a long note along. “Travel , people , work,food, music and love 💕 this is what I always wanted my life to be – there were times I didn’t know what direction felt like even though I knew what success tasted of , I didn’t know what real friends were till I felt the pull of change drag them away and I didn’t know what real love was till I fell in love with myself again. Thankful for my work my life and all the love I have around me. It takes work , sometimes it’s scary but slowly and steadily You can bring your life closer to what you always wanted it to be,” the actor wrote as a caption.
Preity Zinta
Preity Zinta posted a happy click too.
Vaani Kapoor
“She was a wild one 💫”,wrote Vaani Kapoor as a caption.
malaika arora
Malaika Arora recently shared this selfie.
kareena, malaika
Vahbiz Mehta shared this click of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and a few others on her Instagram.

