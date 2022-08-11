scorecardresearch
Shweta Bachchan has the sweetest Rakhi wish for Abhishek Bachchan: ‘Packed like sardines than peas in a pod’

On Raksha Bandhan, Shweta Bachchan shared a throwback photo featuring her brother Abhishek Bachchan and father Amitabh Bachchan. She also had quite a unique wish for her younger brother Abhishek.

August 11, 2022 6:17:53 pm
shweta bachchan, abhishek bachchanShweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are celebrating Raksha Bandhan. (Photo: Shweta/Instagram)

As the country celebrates Rakhi, Shweta Bachchan had the sweetest wish for her brother Abhishek Bachchan. Daughter of Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta took to Instagram to share a lovely photo featuring her father and brother. She also had a unique Raksha Bandhan wish for Abhishek.

“More ‘packed like sardines’ than ‘peas in a pod’ … etc. etc, you get it, we’re close, I love you, you love me yada yada – Happy Rakhi. 💓🧿✨ ,” she wrote.

The picture from their childhood album sees Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan lying on the bed, cuddling their father Amitabh Bachchan. While Big B and Abhishek look at the camera, Shweta is seen looking at her father. Abhishek looked cool in his red-white t-shirt with matching shorts, while Shweta was dressed in an embroidered frock. Amitabh, on the other hand, lazed with his kids in a white kurta.

In photos |Raksha Bandhan 2022: Akshay Kumar-Alka to Sara-Ibrahim, Bollywood siblings who have each other’s back

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

 

The post received a lot of love from Shweta Bachchan’s friends and followers. Zoya Akhtar, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Vikram Phadnis posted multiple heart emojis on the post. Shweta’s cousin Namrita Bachchan commented, “I remember those cushions! 💗,” while Nitasha Nanda wrote, “@shwetabachchan adorable picture 🥰😘💕.” Many fans also called the picture “adorable”, “beautiful” and “the best family photo”.

Also Read |Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli makes her screen debut, friends Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday root for her

Unlike her parents and brother, Shweta did not take the film route and is married to Nikhil Nanda. She has tried her hands at designing and even written a best-selling novel. While her elder daughter Navya Naveli Nanda is an entrepreneur, her son Agastya Nanda is set to make his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The Netflix film will also star Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Sridevi-Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Dasvi, which garnered positive reviews. He also has Breathe Season 3 and SSS-7 in the pipeline.

