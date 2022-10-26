scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Shweta Bachchan calls Abhishek Bachchan ‘sunshine and rainbows’ on Bhai Dooj: ‘What a guy’

Shweta Bachchan wished her brother Abhishek Bachchan on the festival of Bhai Dooj via Instagram.

shweta bachchanShweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are celebrating Bhai Dooj. (Photo: Shweta Bachchan/Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan took to her Instagram on Wednesday to wish her brother Abhishek Bachchan on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. Shweta shared a series of candid photos from their Diwali party.

She wrote in the caption, “What A Guy, just sunshine and rainbows. Happy Bhai Dooj.” Maheep Kapoor left a laughing emoji and a heart emoji in the comments section.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

Shweta Bachchan is currently the co-host of What The Hell Navya, which is also hosted by Navya Naveli Nanda and Jaya Bachchan. In a recent episode, Shweta spoke about the many unfair comparisons that Abhishek faces with his father Amitabh Bachchan. Calling the comparisons ‘disgusting’, Shweta said, “That’s the only thing that drives me mad. It’s nasty. They attack him all the time, and it’s really upsetting. That really boils my blood, and I don’t care about any of this that is bothering you guys, but this really upsets me. I don’t like it when they do it to him, because you know what? It’s not fair. It really bugs me. Maybe because he’s my younger brother… I don’t feel it for nana (Amitabh Bachchan), but I feel it for mamu (Abhishek), because he is constantly compared to something that is very incomparable. How do you expect anyone to match up? That can’t be your whole life, you have to have a success that is not measured always.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...Premium
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi JinpingPremium
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi Jinping
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flightPremium
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flight
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...Premium
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...
Also Read |SS Rajamouli’s RRR wins Best International Film award at 50th Saturn Awards: ‘We’re super elated’

The episode had them discussing the Bachchan family’s relationship with the media and the paparazzi. Shweta added, “It’s like even if you score eight out of 10, it’s like, ‘Oh, but his father scored 10.’ That’s not fair, he still scored an eight! You just completely disregard someone’s achievements. Because someone else in his family has done better, that doesn’t mean he’s done any less. That, I think, is disgusting, and it’s gone on for 20 years, and it’s not okay.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-10-2022 at 04:01:08 pm
Next Story

Meta slams Apple for ‘undercutting others’ with ad policy

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh's 2nd wedding anniversary and Diwali celebration
Inside Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh’s 2nd wedding anniversary and Diwali celebration
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 26: Latest News
Advertisement