Shweta Bachchan calls Abhishek Bachchan ‘sunshine and rainbows’ on Bhai Dooj: ‘What a guy’

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan took to her Instagram on Wednesday to wish her brother Abhishek Bachchan on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. Shweta shared a series of candid photos from their Diwali party.

She wrote in the caption, “What A Guy, just sunshine and rainbows. Happy Bhai Dooj.” Maheep Kapoor left a laughing emoji and a heart emoji in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

Shweta Bachchan is currently the co-host of What The Hell Navya, which is also hosted by Navya Naveli Nanda and Jaya Bachchan. In a recent episode, Shweta spoke about the many unfair comparisons that Abhishek faces with his father Amitabh Bachchan. Calling the comparisons ‘disgusting’, Shweta said, “That’s the only thing that drives me mad. It’s nasty. They attack him all the time, and it’s really upsetting. That really boils my blood, and I don’t care about any of this that is bothering you guys, but this really upsets me. I don’t like it when they do it to him, because you know what? It’s not fair. It really bugs me. Maybe because he’s my younger brother… I don’t feel it for nana (Amitabh Bachchan), but I feel it for mamu (Abhishek), because he is constantly compared to something that is very incomparable. How do you expect anyone to match up? That can’t be your whole life, you have to have a success that is not measured always.”

The episode had them discussing the Bachchan family’s relationship with the media and the paparazzi. Shweta added, “It’s like even if you score eight out of 10, it’s like, ‘Oh, but his father scored 10.’ That’s not fair, he still scored an eight! You just completely disregard someone’s achievements. Because someone else in his family has done better, that doesn’t mean he’s done any less. That, I think, is disgusting, and it’s gone on for 20 years, and it’s not okay.”