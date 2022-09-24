scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

Shweta Bachchan admits she isn’t ‘financially independent’, hopes Navya and Agastya don’t think of getting married ‘before having money in the bank’

Shweta Bachchan Nanda said that her only requirement of her children is that they think of starting families when they're financially independent.

navya naveli,Navya Naveli, Shweta Bachchan with Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati's 1000 episode.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda, the daughter of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, admitted that she isn’t ‘financially independent’ herself, but would hope that her children are able to stand on their own feet. Shweta is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda, with whom she has two children, daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and son Agastya Nanda.

While Navya is an entrepreneur, Agastya is on the cusp of making his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film The Archies, which will also feature Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana and the late Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor.

In an interview with The Times of India, Shweta said that she ‘makes no bones’ about the fact that she isn’t financially independent, and that she isn’t a ‘particularly ambitious person’. But, she said, she wouldn’t want the same for her children, especially Navya.

She said that her ‘only requirement’ for both her children is that they don’t even think of starting a family if they ‘don’t have enough money in the bank’ to pay for rent. “I would like my daughter especially to have financial security and I think it will give her tremendous confidence if it’s something she’s done on her own rather than using her father’s money,” she added.

Shweta, along with her mother Jaya Bachchan, appeared on the first episode of Navya’s podcast, What the Hell Navya. The episode was released on Saturday, and featured the three having a conversation about what it is like to live in the public eye, and sharing their unique dynamic with the world.

