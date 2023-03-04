Shweta Bachchan admits she hasn’t been ‘even-handed’ in raising Navya and Agastya, reveals ‘really big disagreement’ they had over belly piercing

Shweta Bachchan Nanda, the daughter of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, admitted that she hasn’t been ‘even-handed’ in raising her children, daughter Navya and son Agastya. While Agastya is gearing up for his big acting debut, Navya has said that she has no interest in joining the film industry, and is instead devoting her time to her social service organisations.

In an interaction with journalist Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, Shweta was asked if she has been harsher on Navya, and she agreed. “I’ve been tougher on Navya, because I feel the world isn’t easy on women, and you have to be that much stronger, and that much more vigilant and careful,” she said.

She continued, “Not about deadlines or stuff like that. Also, their personalities are very different. I would like to think that Agastya’s an old soul. Navya is a little naive, and I’m a little more non-trusting of certain friends and relationships. I would be a little careful about (things), and talk to her about… Of course, she has the liberty to live her life the way she wants.”

Shweta also revealed the one big argument that they had, while Navya laughed sitting next to her. “The only time we had a really big disagreement about something she wanted to do, and I really vetoed it in a really strong way was the belly piercing… She had it done, and I just removed it,” Shweta said, adding that Navya is a lot like Jaya, who is known for her strong-headed personality. When she was asked to elaborate, Shweta said, “I think Navya has a lot of my mother in her. She has a lot of conviction, and it’s not easy to shake that. She’s passionate about a lot of causes, and is vocal about them. She’s comfortable about coming on stage and talking about things she believes in than someone like me; I’m very shy, and not good at all this.”

In the past, Navya spoke about the ingrained sexism that she faced at home. In an interview with SheThePeople, Navya said, “I have seen this happen at my home where if guests are over, my mother would always tell me to fetch something or the other. I have to play the host as opposed to my brother who could also be doing the same thing.”