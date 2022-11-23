scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan wish Agastya Nanda on his birthday: ‘Nobody quite sees the world the way you do’

Agastya Nanda will soon make his debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film, The Archies. The live-action musical will also mark debut of Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

Shweta Bachchan posted a major throwback picture of Agastya, who will debut as an actor soon. (Photo: Shweta Bachchan/Instagram)

Shweta Bachchan on Wednesday wished her son Agastya Nanda on his birthday, sharing a throwback picture. Shweta took to Instagram and posted the picture, which features a very young Agastya looking into the camera and smiling.

“Happy Birthday son ♥️ nobody quite sees the world the way you do, a little too wise even at this age. You make me smile extra wide. Never stop,” Shweta wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

The comments section on Shweta’s post was soon flooded with wishes, as friends from the industry also wished Agastya. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who is directing Agastya in his feature debut The Archies, wrote, “Happy Birthday Agloo ♥️♥️♥️”.

Sister Navya Naveli Nanda wished Agastya by dropping a heart emoji in the comments, while actor Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Agloo ❤️”. Among others from the industry who commented were Maheep Kapoor, Sikander Kher and Chunky Panday among others. Abhishek also wished his nephew with a throwback photo and wrote, “Happy birthday Aggie! Love you.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Agastya will make his debut, along with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor in the Netflix’s live-action musical film The Archies.

Also Read |Shweta Bachchan tells Navya Naveli Nanda ‘life hasn’t given you a few tight slaps’ in response to her youthful life mantra

Billed as a coming-of-age story, The Archies is set in the 1960s and follows the life of popular fictional teenagers Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Reggie Mantle, among others.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At COP27, one hit and many missesPremium
At COP27, one hit and many misses
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitchPremium
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitch
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market tooPremium
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market too
Shahrukh Alam writes: A solution to the problem of judicial pendency, pos...Premium
Shahrukh Alam writes: A solution to the problem of judicial pendency, pos...

Meanwhile, Shweta is currently seen on Navya Naveli’s podcast What The Hell Navya, which also features actor-politician Jaya Bachchan.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-11-2022 at 11:29:32 am
Next Story

FIFA World Cup: Arab world revels in Saudi win over Argentina at World Cup

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kartik aaryan
Kartik Aaryan seeks Lord Ganesha’s blessings on his birthday, see latest photos
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 23: Latest News
Advertisement
X