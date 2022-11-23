Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan wish Agastya Nanda on his birthday: ‘Nobody quite sees the world the way you do’

Shweta Bachchan on Wednesday wished her son Agastya Nanda on his birthday, sharing a throwback picture. Shweta took to Instagram and posted the picture, which features a very young Agastya looking into the camera and smiling.

“Happy Birthday son ♥️ nobody quite sees the world the way you do, a little too wise even at this age. You make me smile extra wide. Never stop,” Shweta wrote.

The comments section on Shweta’s post was soon flooded with wishes, as friends from the industry also wished Agastya. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who is directing Agastya in his feature debut The Archies, wrote, “Happy Birthday Agloo ♥️♥️♥️”.

Sister Navya Naveli Nanda wished Agastya by dropping a heart emoji in the comments, while actor Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Agloo ❤️”. Among others from the industry who commented were Maheep Kapoor, Sikander Kher and Chunky Panday among others. Abhishek also wished his nephew with a throwback photo and wrote, “Happy birthday Aggie! Love you.”

Agastya will make his debut, along with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor in the Netflix’s live-action musical film The Archies.

Billed as a coming-of-age story, The Archies is set in the 1960s and follows the life of popular fictional teenagers Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Reggie Mantle, among others.

Meanwhile, Shweta is currently seen on Navya Naveli’s podcast What The Hell Navya, which also features actor-politician Jaya Bachchan.