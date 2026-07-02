‘Shut up’: When Sanjay Leela Bhansali shouted at Aditya Pancholi on Bajirao Mastani set

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known to be a taskmaster on set. Many actors have previously spoken about the filmmaker’s temperament and his desire to achieve exactly what he envisions. In a recent interview, veteran actor Yatin Karyekar, who worked with Bhansali on Bajirao Mastani (2015), recalled how the director once yelled at Aditya Pancholi. He also opened up about the fun he had with Ranveer Singh on the sets of the film.

During a chat with Siddharth Kannan, Karyekar shared, “Me and Ranveer were like buddies. We hit it off really well. We were having a dhamaal on set. Sanjay ji is very strict, so not in front of him. But when we used to sit alone, it was pure fun. He (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) is a bit too much strict. The director is God for me.”