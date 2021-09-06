Shuddh Desi Romance turns 8: Parineeti Chopra, Vaani Kapoor remember Sushant Singh Rajput and Rishi Kapoor

On Monday, actors Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor took to Instagram to look back at their film Shuddh Desi Romance on its eighth anniversary. They also remembered their co-star, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput by posting videos from the film.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti paid her tribute to Sushant and even late actor Rishi Kapoor. Sharing some behind the scenes footage, the actor wrote, “Miss you Sush. Miss you Rishi sir. Remembering you today..#8YearsOfShuddhDesiRomance #RishiKapoor #SushantSinghRajput @vaanikapoor #ManeeshSharma #AdityaChopra @shanoosharmarahihai @sachinjigar #JaideepSahni.”

Vaani Kapoor, on the other hand, recalled her own journey, having started her acting career with the film. She penned, “You always remember your start and where it all began. I could’ve been a complete blooper if it wasn’t for my filmmaker #ManeeshSharma. Being a shy and a quiet person .. I was rather given an opportunity to play a fierce part in my first who was so much more fearless, confident and gutsy. Thank you Adi, Maneesh & my dearest Shanoo for giving me this wonderful opportunity.. I was so happy to be your Tara!”

Writing a heartfelt note for her co-stars, she added, “Rishi Sir, I cannot put into words how much it meant for me to share screen space with him, his charm and charisma remains forever unmatched. Even though I didn’t share a lot of screen space with Pari .. I remember vividly being stuck in our scene together, the wonderful actor that you are, it was even more generous of you to help me calm my shaky nerves so I could perform my best in it! Sushant you were the best first co actor one could’ve asked for! We miss you.”

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Shuddh Desi Romance came from the stables of Yash Raj Films. It depicted the love story of three people and their tryst with love and commitment.