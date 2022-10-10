scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Shubman Gill praises Ishan Kishan in Vedha’s signature style; Hrithik Roshan reacts. Watch video

Shubhman Gill showed his appreciation for Ishan Kishan by emulating Hrithik Roshan's gesture from Vikram Vedha.

Shubman Gill and Ishan KishanShubman Gill and Ishan Kishan have their own take on Vikram Vedha. (Photo: Instagram/Shubman Gill)

Indian opener Shubman Gill has praised his teammate Ishan Kishan in true Vikram Vedha style.

Shubman took to Instagram and shared a video where he is seen appreciating Ishan for his performance in the second ODI of India’s ongoing series against South Africa. He used Hrithik Roshan’s gesture of showering love on Rohit Saraf from the film Vikram Vedha.

In the caption of his reel, Shubhman wrote, “Well played, my Shatak #VikramVedha.” Rohit Saraf played the role of Shatak, Vedha’s (Hrithik) younger brother in the film. He also added the background music of the movie on the reel. Rohit and Ishan commented, ‘Hahaha,’ and added clapping emoticons. Hrithik posted the same comment on the video.

Also Read |Hrithik Roshan says he’s ‘at peace’ with his failings as Vikram-Vedha struggles at box-office: ‘Did I give this everything I had?’

Vikram Vedha, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, released on September 30 to glowing reviews. The film is putting up a valiant fight at the box office. Directed by Gayatri and Pushkar, the movie is a remake of the 2017 Tamil hit, which starred Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-10-2022 at 04:47:39 pm
Next Story

Uddhav Thackeray moves Delhi HC against EC order freezing Shiv Sena name, poll symbol

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

rekha sindoor look birthday
Rekha turns 68: When the diva was asked about wearing sindoor, how she made it a fashion statement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 10: Latest News
Advertisement