Shubman Gill praises Ishan Kishan in Vedha’s signature style; Hrithik Roshan reacts. Watch video

Indian opener Shubman Gill has praised his teammate Ishan Kishan in true Vikram Vedha style.

Shubman took to Instagram and shared a video where he is seen appreciating Ishan for his performance in the second ODI of India’s ongoing series against South Africa. He used Hrithik Roshan’s gesture of showering love on Rohit Saraf from the film Vikram Vedha.

In the caption of his reel, Shubhman wrote, “Well played, my Shatak #VikramVedha.” Rohit Saraf played the role of Shatak, Vedha’s (Hrithik) younger brother in the film. He also added the background music of the movie on the reel. Rohit and Ishan commented, ‘Hahaha,’ and added clapping emoticons. Hrithik posted the same comment on the video.

Vikram Vedha, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, released on September 30 to glowing reviews. The film is putting up a valiant fight at the box office. Directed by Gayatri and Pushkar, the movie is a remake of the 2017 Tamil hit, which starred Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.