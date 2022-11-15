Shubman Gill addresses Sara Ali Khan dating rumours, says coyly, ‘Sara ka sara sach bol diya’

Rumours about actor Sara Ali Khan and cricketer Shubman Gill being in a relationship have been doing the rounds for weeks, if not months, and now, Shubman has further fuelled the fire by commenting on the speculation for the first time. In an appearance on the Punjabi chat show Dil Diyan Gallan, hosted by Sonam Bajwa, he was asked if he is indeed dating Sara.

According to report by The Times of Indai, he answered, “May be.” Sonam egged him on, and asked, “Sara ka sara sach bolo (Tell the whole truth),” and Shubman replied, “Sara da sara sach bol diya (I have told the truth). May be, maybe not.” When he was asked to name the fittest actor in Bollywood, he replied, “Sara.”

The rumours began in August, after the two were spotted by a fan at a restaurant. The short video, originally shared on TikTok, showed a woman saying that she just ‘saw Sara at Bastian’. More recently, the two were spotted exiting the same hotel in New Delhi, and later spotted sitting next to each other aboard a flight. The first video showed Sara exiting a hotel, and as the camera panned around, a man who fans claimed to be Shubman was spotted walking out. A second video showed Sara taking selfies with fans aboard a plane, and later taking her seat next to a man who appeared to be wearing the same headphones as the ones the person in the first video was wearing.

Sara was previously rumoured to be dating actor Kartik Aaryan, while Shubman was said to be in a relationship with Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar. Sara was last seen in the film Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai. She will next be seen in director Laxman Utekar’s new film, opposite Vicky Kaushal.