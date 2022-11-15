scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Shubman Gill addresses Sara Ali Khan dating rumours, says coyly, ‘Sara ka sara sach bol diya’

Rumours surrounding Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill first began doing the rounds in August, after they were spotted together at a restaurant.

shubhman gill, sara ali khanSara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill were spotted together. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan, Shubhman Gill/Instagram)

Rumours about actor Sara Ali Khan and cricketer Shubman Gill being in a relationship have been doing the rounds for weeks, if not months, and now, Shubman has further fuelled the fire by commenting on the speculation for the first time. In an appearance on the Punjabi chat show Dil Diyan Gallan, hosted by Sonam Bajwa, he was asked if he is indeed dating Sara.

According to report by The Times of Indai, he answered, “May be.” Sonam egged him on, and asked, “Sara ka sara sach bolo (Tell the whole truth),” and Shubman replied, “Sara da sara sach bol diya (I have told the truth). May be, maybe not.” When he was asked to name the fittest actor in Bollywood, he replied, “Sara.”

Also read |New videos of Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill exiting hotel and taking a flight have convinced fans they’re dating. Watch here

The rumours began in August, after the two were spotted by a fan at a restaurant. The short video, originally shared on TikTok, showed a woman saying that she just ‘saw Sara at Bastian’. More recently, the two were spotted exiting the same hotel in New Delhi, and later spotted sitting next to each other aboard a flight. The first video showed Sara exiting a hotel, and as the camera panned around, a man who fans claimed to be Shubman was spotted walking out. A second video showed Sara taking selfies with fans aboard a plane, and later taking her seat next to a man who appeared to be wearing the same headphones as the ones the person in the first video was wearing.

Sara was previously rumoured to be dating actor Kartik Aaryan, while Shubman was said to be in a relationship with Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar. Sara was last seen in the film Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai. She will next be seen in director Laxman Utekar’s new film, opposite Vicky Kaushal.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...Premium
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...
Delhi murder: Live-in partner’s body in the fridge, accused brought...Premium
Delhi murder: Live-in partner’s body in the fridge, accused brought...
UPSC Key- November 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rights of a Child’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rights of a Child’ or ‘...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-11-2022 at 11:18:59 am
Next Story

IIFT MBA (IB) 2023-25 application deadline extended; check steps to apply

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Bhavana Pandey poses with Gauri Khan, Chunky Panday
Bhavana Pandey poses with Gauri Khan, Chunky Panday shares photos from Monaco wedding
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 15: Latest News
Advertisement