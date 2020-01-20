Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana takes on homophobia

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Maanvi Gagroo star in the film. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Maanvi Gagroo star in the film.

Ayushmann Khurrana is out exploring yet another socially relevant topic, but in his signature quirky manner, in his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The trailer of the comedy drama was released on Monday, and it is everything hilarious with a dash of social commentary. The film, directed by Hitesh Kewalya revolves around homosexuality and has actor Jitendra Kumar as Ayushmann’s partner.

The trailer of the film is packaged with everything that is considered a stigma around same sex love in India. It opens with actor Manurishi Chaddha hesitating to utter the word “gay”. The trailer soon moves to the DDLJ-style first encounter of Kartik (Ayushmann) and Aman (Jitendra) and their blossoming love. It then shifts to Aman trying to tell his parents (Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta) that he is a homosexual and cannot marry a girl, while the couple refuses to understand.

From Kartik declaring his love infront of the entire family to him gate crashing Aman’s wedding, the trailer gives the perfect sneak peek into how the movie tries to normalise things around homosexuality.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a sequel to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017). The latest movie also stars Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthi and has Bhumi Pednekar in a cameo.

Ayushmann had in the past given critically acclaimed performances in socially relevant films like Bala, Dream Girl, Article 15 and Badhaai Ho.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is set to release on February 21.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd