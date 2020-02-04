Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan song Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho: Ayushmann Khurrana sings like a dream

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan song Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho: Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar make for a perfect onscreen couple. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan song Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho: Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar make for a perfect onscreen couple.

A new song from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan titled “Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho” is out. The song is shot as a promotional video and is sung by jack of all trades Ayushmann Khurrana.

As you watch the video of the song which portrays the love story of Kartik (Ayushmann) and Aman (Jitu K), you are bound to find yourself smiling ear to ear. From picturisation to lyrics, everything about the song is delightful and fresh. Also, it gets hard to ignore Ayushmann’s small nose ring which he has pulled off pretty well.

The music of “Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho” is composed by Tanishk and Vayu. Vayu has also penned the beautiful lyrics of the romantic number. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, the song will surely make it to the playlist of all the lovers.

Watch Ayushmann Khurrana’s new song “Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho”

This is not the first time that Ayushmann Khurrana has his name associated with an ear-soothing romantic ballad. He has earlier crooned songs like “Pani Da Rang” (Vicky Donor), “Sadi Gali” (Nautanki Saala), “Mitti Di Khushboo”, “Intezari” (Article 15) and more.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya, revolves around homosexuality. It has actors Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in supporting roles. Bankrolled by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their respective banners Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series, the film will hit theaters on February 21.

