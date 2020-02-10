Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s Arey Pyaar Karle: Ayushmann and co. give a ‘unisex song’

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan song Arey Pyaar Kar Le: Ayushmann Khurrana urges audience to not judge love. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan song Arey Pyaar Kar Le: Ayushmann Khurrana urges audience to not judge love.

Bappi Lahiri’s popular track “Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re” has been revamped for Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The new song, which is titled “Arey Pyaar Kar Le” suits the theme of the film that revolves around the characters of Ayushmann and co-star Jitendra Kumar who play a gay couple.

The funky song has Ayushmann questioning why only Jack and Jill went up the hill but not Jack and Johnny. We even hear the actor introducing the track as a “unisex song.” He, along with Jitendra declare that no one should judge love.

Out of the many fun sequences, the moment which stands out is when Gajraj Rao blesses Ayushmann by saying “Ayushman Bhava” after the latter touches his feet. Through its choreography, the makers give a perfect tribute to the 80s Bollywood. Bappi Lahri’s special appearance is the icing on the cake.

Composer Tanishq Bagchi, who has revamped many iconic tracks in the past, has done complete justice to “Arey Pyaar Kar Le.”

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, also starring Neena Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and others in pivotal roles has been directed by Hitesh Kewalya. The comedy drama that explores homosexuality and same-sex marriage, is produced by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions. It is set to release on February 21.

