Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan releases in theaters today. The Hitesh Kewalya directorial also stars Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and Manu Rishi. The film’s plot revolves around the love story of two men who are trying to convince their family to accept their relationship. The film releases alongside Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot: The Haunted Ship.

Ayushmann Khurrana earlier told indianexpress.com, “Our film is one of its kind. It is a giant leap for Indian cinema where we are portraying two men as homosexuals, and we are very front-footed about it. It is also the reaction of the family when they find out that their son is gay.”

Khurrana added, “Though we have seen films which are based on homosexuality in the past, this is probably the first commercial attempt in Hindi cinema. With Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, we are not preaching to those who are converted. We are creating a brand new thought process for the average regressive Indian audience.”

Director Hitesh Kewalya told indianexpress.com, “Films on homosexuality were always being made. However, your take or the point of view changes because you cannot go against the law. Even if the law is not anymore relevant in the current times, you cannot really take a call on it. When Supreme Court decriminalized Article 377, it gave validation to the fact that you can tell your stories about a very basic aspect of human nature without feeling hindered in any way.”