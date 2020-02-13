Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is not a serious, message-oriented film: Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will hit screens on February 21. Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will hit screens on February 21.

Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the release of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film will explore same-sex relationships.

In a statement, Khurrana said that Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is not a serious, message-oriented film. “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is an out-and-out entertainer that also gives the right message. It will be incorrect to call this film a serious, message-oriented film. It is not. It is a hilarious film that’s also slapstick in parts to drive home the message of the film. It has its heart in the right place, and it is not a serious film that delves any deeper,” the actor said.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is on a winning streak at the box office, is now known for selecting films that have quality content. He delivered critically acclaimed performances in socially relevant films like Bala, Dream Girl, Article 15 and Badhaai Ho.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is touted to be a quirky film that will take on the stereotypes surrounding same-sex relationships in India.

Ayushmann Khurrana also added that he was sold on the vision of Anand L Rai, who is producing Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. “For me, I was sold with Aanand L. Rai sir and Hitesh’s (Kewalya) vision for this film because they wanted to make it a quintessential Bollywood movie and not approach this as a cause film. They were clear that they want to entertain the whole of India so you should expect that the film will have all the commercial elements and it’s not an in-depth look into the issue of same-sex relationships in our country from a social and cultural point of view,” Khurrana said.

