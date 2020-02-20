Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is not specifically about homophobia or homosexuality: Director Hitesh Kewalya

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan marks writer Hitesh Kewalya’s directorial debut. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan marks writer Hitesh Kewalya’s directorial debut.

Hitesh Kewalya is all set to make his directorial debut with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Kewalya said that the idea of the film popped up after he finished writing Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar.

“When we finished writing Shubh Mangal Savdhaan (2017), we knew we had a script, and it was in a difficult space because it was talking about an aspect of men’s sexuality, which is not talked about openly. When we were done with the script, it had something that gave us confidence that it will work well with the audience. That is when we thought, what if we take the franchise forward? During the discussions, we gave it a thought that why not talk about homosexuality? It was also the time when the conversations (on homosexuality) were on because during that time PILs (public interest litigation) were being filed to decriminalize Article 377,” Kewalya shared.

Hitesh Kewalya agreed that after Supreme Court’s verdict to decriminalize Article 377, which considered same-sex love as a punishable offence, telling “stories about a very basic aspect of human nature without feeling hindered” became easier.

He said, “Films on homosexuality were always being made. However, your take or the point of view changes because you cannot go against the law. Even if the law is not anymore relevant in the current times, you cannot really take a call on it. When Supreme Court decriminalized Article 377, it gave validation to the fact that you can tell your stories about a very basic aspect of human nature without feeling hindered in any way.”

When we asked him if he is targeting the audience who are still homophobic, Hitesh Kewalya said Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan belongs to everyone who is or has been in love.

“We are targeting everyone. This film is for everyone and not just for people who are homophobic. There are all kinds of people, and we need to have a place for everyone to come and discuss any issue, especially if it is relevant to humanity or human emotions. When we talk about the basic feeling of love, there is no one who is away from it. Everyone has experienced love. So, our film is not specifically about homophobia or homosexuality. It is about the feeling of love, and we want everyone to come to the theaters and experience it,” the writer-director concluded.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in the lead roles. The film brings back Badhaai Ho actors Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, who play parents to Jitendra’s character.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan releases on February 21.

