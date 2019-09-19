Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Makers introduce the main cast via quirky video

On Thursday, filmmaker and producer Aanand L Rai took to Twitter to announce the main cast of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. He tweeted a quirky, fun video to introduce the actors in the movie. The post’s caption read, “Humara Parivaar #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan.”

In the animated video, we see characters of Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar among others playing a pass game with a cauliflower. A voiceover informs the audience that Khurrana’s character keeps missing the cauliflower as he is busy staring at Jitendra, therefore establishing that the two will be romantically involved in the film.

The movie features Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chaddha, Jitendra Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy and Neeraj Singh in significant parts.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a sequel to the 2017 movie Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. While the 2017 movie centered around the issue of erectile dysfunction, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will talk about same-sex love.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has been written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya. It has been produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will release on March 13, 2020.