Neena Gupta: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will encourage parents to have a conversation on homosexuality

Neena Gupta will be seen next in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. (Photo: Neena Gupta/Instagram) Neena Gupta will be seen next in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. (Photo: Neena Gupta/Instagram)

After starring in Kangana Ranaut’s Panga, Neena Gupta will be back on screens with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The actor plays the mother of Jitendra Kumar’s character in the film.

While talking about her role in the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer, Gupta told indianexpress.com, “I played a mother in Badhaai Ho, and in this one, I play a mother to Jitender Kumar’s character. My character is very different to what I played in Badhaai Ho.”

This is the first time that Neena Gupta will be seen as the mother of a gay character. When we asked if her opinion on same-sex love changed after Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the actor agreed and mentioned that even before she got on board for the Hitesh Kewalya directorial, she never looked at it (homosexuality) as a taboo.

“I was fine with it because my daughter has many gay friends. Even I have friends who are gay. For me, it was okay. It was not a taboo. But I am sure if tomorrow my son or my daughter confesses to being gay, it would be a matter of concern. I think it will take a long time to understand and for that reality to sink in. I also think our film will encourage parents like us to have a conversation on homosexuality,” the Mulk actor said.

She further spoke about the lack of choices in the roles offered to her.

When we asked if she is bothered about the fact that only roles of a mother are coming her way and if she ever felt like rejecting such a role, the actor said, “I cannot even do that because I am offered only mother roles. Also, I am a mother. So, I am guessing it is ok. But I am sure someday some roles will come my way in which I am not just a ‘maa’ and I am waiting for such roles.”

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar promoted Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in New Delhi. (Photo: APH Images) Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar promoted Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in New Delhi. (Photo: APH Images)

“I am not getting lead roles like young actors, which is frustrating (laughs). But having said that, I am totally enjoying this phase of my career where very nice work is coming my way,” Gupta confessed.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan team poses for photographers. (Photo: APH Images) Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan team poses for photographers. (Photo: APH Images)

Concluding the conversation, Neena Gupta said people will love Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

“We have not given a sermon or given a lecture to people that this is the problem (in society). The way Hitesh has written it and the way we have dealt with homosexuality in the film, the people will get the message hasste, khelte So, I think people will love the film,” Gupta said.

Apart from Neena Gupta, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao, Manvi Gagroo and Manu Rishi. The film will release on February 21.

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Telegram | Helo | Pinterest | Tumblr | TikTok for all things Entertainment

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd