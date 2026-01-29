Shruti Haasan says she took a break from acting due to ‘crippling anxiety’: ‘Was unable to proceed with daily activities’

Actor and singer Shruti Haasan is the daughter of two of Indian cinema’s most prolific actors — Kamal Haasan and Sarika. However, in a recent interaction, she admitted that she was always encouraged to follow her many interests in the Haasan household, with her parents never limiting her imagination. She also spoke candidly about taking a break from acting in 2018 and how it helped her deal with the “crippling anxiety” she had faced for years.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Shruti was asked about juggling singing, music-making, writing and acting in films. Giving credit to her parents, she said, “I grew up in a home with two parents who are very multilingual in the language of arts. Each of them was doing multiple things. That environment of nurture that I grew up in… I was allowed to be as many things as I needed to be. I focus on things that are my priority, but I double in a lot of interests.”