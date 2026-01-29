Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Shruti Haasan says she took a break from acting due to ‘crippling anxiety’: ‘Was unable to proceed with daily activities’
Shruti Haasan spoke candidly about taking a break from acting in 2018 and how it helped her deal with the “crippling anxiety” she had faced for years.
Actor and singer Shruti Haasan is the daughter of two of Indian cinema’s most prolific actors — Kamal Haasan and Sarika. However, in a recent interaction, she admitted that she was always encouraged to follow her many interests in the Haasan household, with her parents never limiting her imagination. She also spoke candidly about taking a break from acting in 2018 and how it helped her deal with the “crippling anxiety” she had faced for years.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Shruti was asked about juggling singing, music-making, writing and acting in films. Giving credit to her parents, she said, “I grew up in a home with two parents who are very multilingual in the language of arts. Each of them was doing multiple things. That environment of nurture that I grew up in… I was allowed to be as many things as I needed to be. I focus on things that are my priority, but I double in a lot of interests.”
Shruti also opened up about taking a break from acting in 2018. She hinted at her breakup with her then-boyfriend and revealed that it was the only difficult outcome of that phase. At the time, she was rumoured to be dating theatre actor Michael Corsale. However, the two soon parted ways.
Reflecting on that period, she said, “Only the best came out of that break. The worst thing was that I dumped him, but everything else was really really good. It was amazing time for me to recalibrate and asses who I was. Take the time for certain mental health issues that I needed to address. I was suffering with crippling anxiety for many years of my life, and I was unable to proceed with daily activities with that level of anxiety.”
She further added, “I was unsure of what I was looking for, and who I was. And that break, rediscovering myself through music alone in London was just an amazing time. And also just doing my own laundry every day and cooking my own food and taking the tube to museums and coming back and sitting for two hours and practising writing again from scratch and then testing that music on a new audience with no expectation. I would never change that for the world.”
After her breakup with Michael Corsale, Shruti went on to date Mumbai-based doodler and illustrator Santanu Hazarika for a couple of years before the two parted ways in early 2024.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or what the star said. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
