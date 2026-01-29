Shruti Haasan says she took a break from acting due to ‘crippling anxiety’: ‘Was unable to proceed with daily activities’

Shruti Haasan spoke candidly about taking a break from acting in 2018 and how it helped her deal with the “crippling anxiety” she had faced for years.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readChennaiJan 29, 2026 12:52 PM IST
Shruti HaasanShruti Haasan spoke about parents Kamal Haasan and Sarika.
Make us preferred source on Google

Actor and singer Shruti Haasan is the daughter of two of Indian cinema’s most prolific actors — Kamal Haasan and Sarika. However, in a recent interaction, she admitted that she was always encouraged to follow her many interests in the Haasan household, with her parents never limiting her imagination. She also spoke candidly about taking a break from acting in 2018 and how it helped her deal with the “crippling anxiety” she had faced for years.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Shruti was asked about juggling singing, music-making, writing and acting in films. Giving credit to her parents, she said, “I grew up in a home with two parents who are very multilingual in the language of arts. Each of them was doing multiple things. That environment of nurture that I grew up in… I was allowed to be as many things as I needed to be. I focus on things that are my priority, but I double in a lot of interests.”

Shruti also opened up about taking a break from acting in 2018. She hinted at her breakup with her then-boyfriend and revealed that it was the only difficult outcome of that phase. At the time, she was rumoured to be dating theatre actor Michael Corsale. However, the two soon parted ways.

Reflecting on that period, she said, “Only the best came out of that break. The worst thing was that I dumped him, but everything else was really really good. It was amazing time for me to recalibrate and asses who I was. Take the time for certain mental health issues that I needed to address. I was suffering with crippling anxiety for many years of my life, and I was unable to proceed with daily activities with that level of anxiety.”

ALSO READ | Poonam Dhillon reflects on her nine-year marriage, divorce; says was ‘never exposed’ to dating, meeting new people

She further added, “I was unsure of what I was looking for, and who I was. And that break, rediscovering myself through music alone in London was just an amazing time. And also just doing my own laundry every day and cooking my own food and taking the tube to museums and coming back and sitting for two hours and practising writing again from scratch and then testing that music on a new audience with no expectation. I would never change that for the world.”

After her breakup with Michael Corsale, Shruti went on to date Mumbai-based doodler and illustrator Santanu Hazarika for a couple of years before the two parted ways in early 2024.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or what the star said. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Arvind Swamy reveals he was partially paralysed, in immense pain for 18 months, chose not to have surgery
Arvind Swamy partially paralysed
'Ajit Pawar vibed on music, requested songs for 2 hours non-stop': Rahul Vaidya's video with 'Ajit dada' goes viral
Rahul Vaidya shares unseen video of late Ajit Pawar enjoying at his live show
SA Chandrasekhar breaks silence on Jana Nayagan delay, CBFC troubles
Thalapathy Vijay's father SA Chandrasekhar lends support amid Jana Nayagan setbacks.
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
nirmala sitharaman
Indian economy expected to grow 6.8%-7.2% in 2026-27: Economic Survey
Poll Watch | Vijay and the limits of political logic: Why Tamil superstar has bigger parties unsettled
Vijay and the limits of political logic: Why Tamil superstar has bigger parties unsettled
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Arvind Swamy partially paralysed
Arvind Swamy reveals he was partially paralysed, in immense pain for 18 months, chose not to have surgery
To mark her retirement, Noopur cut a cake brought by her colleagues
Watch: This Air India crew member’s final announcement after 35 years is pulling at the Internet’s heartstrings
In a separate post, Minaj shared a TikTok video praising Donald Trump
'The best President of all time': Nicki Minaj calls herself Donald Trump's 'number one' fan, sparks online backlash
Abhishek Sharma
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Samson
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Ajit Pawar, 66, was travelling to his hometown Baramati to address public meetings ahead of upcoming local body elections
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
crash
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What a recent Parliamentary panel report said on civil aviation safety
memory
The photographic memory myth: Doctors weigh in on the viral '5-object' hack
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
Must Read
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Abhishek Sharma
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Samson
Spinning out of trouble: Kuldeep Yadav rescues India from New Zealand onslaught
Kuldeep Yadav in action during 4th India vs New Zealand T20I in Visakhapatnam. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Tech layoffs in January 2026: From Amazon to Pinterest, list of companies cutting jobs
Fresh layoffs at HP and Apple highlight ongoing cost-cutting across the tech sector. (Image: FreePik)
‘AI is there to support teachers as an assistant, not to replace them’: Google VP of Education on how Gemini is opening doors for personalised learning
Google VP
The photographic memory myth: Doctors weigh in on the viral '5-object' hack
memory
Advertisement
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement