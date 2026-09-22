Shruti Haasan says she came close to marriage once, open to adopt a child

While Shruti Haasan is stepping into her 40s, her perspective towards the idea of marriage remains the same. The actor, legend Kamal Haasan’s daughter, has often opened up about her fear of attaching her identity to a legal piece of paper and having a wish to live her life independently. In a recent interview, Shruti expressed her reluctance towards spending lavishly on a wedding affair. She also spoke about her desire to have her own child some day, either biologically or through adoption.

During a candid conversation on Soha Ali Khan’s podcast on her YouTube channel, Shruti Haasan was asked about her aversion towards the idea of marriage. The actor clarified that she doesn’t oppose to the concept itself, but prefers avoiding the pressure of necessarily going through with it. “I really like companionship. But, I have lived my whole life in a way of not fitting in a box,” she explained.

She continued, “Weirdly, I am very traditional in some things and quite conservation in my approach to certain other things, but that’s only because no one forced me to come to that conclusion. I just feel that the paperwork with marriage, the lavish spending, showing, I feel like ‘Who are we doing this for?'”

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The actor further elaborated that she wants to enjoy her partner’s company, instead of feeling obligated to abide by some paperwork and overspend on the wedding festivities. “I enjoy that my partner and I pick each other everyday, but not because of the paperwork. That’s my fear, otherwise, not really. I came close to marriage and it didn’t really scare me that much when push came to shove. No shaming the big spenders, but that always bothers me. Give it to charity!” she emphasised.

When Soha asked Shruti about her thoughts on having a baby someday, the Luck actress recalled her conversation with her gynaecologist. “I have even told her that I am open to adopt. I would really love to just be a mum, but I would also like to try it as an extension of myself in some biological way,” she shared.

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika’s relationship

Shruti Haasan was in a committed relationship with illustrator and visual artist Santanu Hazarika. They dated each other for around four years, before confirming their split in May 2024.

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During an interaction with her fans on Instagram in May 2024, the actor had confirmed her breakup with longtime boyfriend Santanu. While addressing her relationship status for the first time ever, Shruti shared that she is single. When a user questioned about her personal life, the actor replied, “I don’t enjoy answering such questions but I am entirely single, willing to mingle. Only working and enjoying my life. Enough?”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shruti was last seen in Tamil action-thriller Coolie (2025), helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and starring Rajinikanth. The actor will next feature in the pan-Indian drama Aakasamlo Oka Tara, opposite Dulquer Salmaan.