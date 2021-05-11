Shruti Haasan is unrecognisable in this video, she calls it the ‘most fun face swap.’ Watch

Shruti Haasan is one of the actors who is very active on her social media platforms. On Monday evening, Shruti treated her fans to a fun video. Unlike her latest posts, the video was a fun recreation of some scenes from Edward Scissorhands, a Tim Burton film that starred award-winning actor Johnny Depp in the lead role. Shruti, using a face app, turned herself into Edward. Sharing the video on Instagram, Shruti tagged the video as the “most fun face swap ever.”

As soon as she dropped the video, fans started commenting. “😂😂😂😂😂 I’m sure Johnny Depp would be mighty impressed with this interesting face swap Ma’am,” wrote one of her fans, while another tagged her as “Shruti Scissorhands.”

Shruti shared another video talking about how she is an “undercover hippie.” In the video, she showcased a table with crystal decor and candles over it.

Earlier this month, Shruti asked her fans to “spread love” during the Covid-19 pandemic and not to encourage or share “passive aggressive behaviour.” She posted a note that read, “The world is in chaos. The collective human heart is in pain. Now is the best time to work really hard, to find your light, shine it bright and spread the love. Passive aggressive behaviour, denials and repetitive destructive patterns actually don’t help the collective at all. Do good, think good, be good and good will permeate the dark clouds.”

On the work front, Shruti was last seen in Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab. She will be next seen in Prabhas’ Salaar, which is scheduled for 2022 release.