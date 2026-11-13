Shruti Haasan recalls eerie experience at Mumbai home, says mannequin named Fiona kept moving

Shruti Haasan has opened up about an unsettling experience at her Mumbai home, claiming that a life-sized mannequin she had kept in her house would mysteriously change positions. The actor, who says she has an unusual ability to sense strange energies in certain places, recalled how the experience eventually prompted her to dismantle the mannequin and perform rituals to cleanse her home.

Speaking about her experiences on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s Double Date YouTuber series, Shruti said, “I have always had this ability to know if a place has weird energies. This is not all the time but sometimes. My house in Chennai has a very neutral energy. But I strongly felt that my house in Mumbai had something suspicious going on.”

Recalling the incident, she explained, “I had this life-size mannequin who I called Fiona. It was just because I had this extra costume that I couldn’t fit in my cupboard, so I put it on her. And I named her Fiona. Every time my friends came, they would randomly just say hi to her.”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

However, Shruti claimed that the mannequin eventually started changing positions on its own, leaving her unsettled.

“I got rid of her. I dismantled her,” she said, drawing a comparison with the 2007 film I Am Legend, in which mannequins appear to move mysteriously. Recalling her reaction, she added, “I was like, who moved you?”

ALSO READ | Vishal Dadlani shaved his head at 23 after an urge to visit Tirupati; now he is an atheist

Shruti said she immediately turned to religious practices to address the situation. She claimed that she played the Hanuman Chalisa, held salt in her hand and dismantled the mannequin before sealing off her entire house. She added, “Now, the house has been quiet.”

Story continues below this ad

Shruti Haasan opens up about her religious beliefs and interest in Wicca

During the same conversation, Shruti Haasan revealed that she considers herself deeply religious, despite growing up in a household where religion was largely absent. “I am the only religious person in my entire family,” she said.

Previously, Shruti has spoken about growing up in an atheist household during her conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast. She recalled, “We also grew up in an atheist home, a non-religious home. My dad hates it when I say this. We didn’t have God at home, or your Sabbath and that we don’t have to eat non-veg food on Tuesday, none of that stuff that other homes have. The concept of religion and God was so alien. Somewhere, I knew in my child brain that art was God.”

The actor has also spoken about her interest in Wicca, a modern Pagan religion rooted in nature-based spirituality, rituals and witchcraft. Explaining what drew her towards the practice, Shruti said, “It’s the women ancestors before me, which is why I moved towards Wicca and the history of pagan and pagan worship. There was this beautiful saying that we are the granddaughters of the witches that you couldn’t burn. I love that because I feel the bloodline of my ancestral females. I feel those lessons.”

On the work front, Shruti Haasan was last seen in Peddi, where she made a special appearance in the song “Hellallallo”.

Story continues below this ad

Disclaimer: This article features celebrity commentary and personal anecdotes shared for informational and entertainment purposes.