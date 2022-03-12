Shruti Haasan drops a video with ‘permanently annoyed’ boyfriend Santanu Hazarika: ‘Lots of love’

Shruti Haasan never shies away from giving her fans a sneak peek into her life. However, it seems this ends up irking boyfriend Santanu Hazarika at times. On Saturday, Shruti shared a video that also featured Santanu. The video, with an audio of Patrick Wilson’s ‘Je te laisserai des mots,’ shows Shruti hugging him. While the actor is seen being all adorable, Santanu sort of smirks.

Sharing the video, Shruti wrote, “The song makes your last video look <3 unless your boy is permanently annoyed with you shooting him.” Later, she shared the video on Instagram with a message for Santanu. “@santanu_hazarika_art you have my ❤️ lots of love from chipkoo,” the caption read. Shruti and Santanu have been dating for a long time now. The actor has often spoken about her relationship with him.

On Mandira Bedi’s talk show The Love Laugh Live Show, Shruti had opened up on her relationship with Santanu. She revealed that she and Shantanu started chatting online and had a lot of common interests. “Everything basically that I love,” she said.

When Mandira asked if she ever wanted to hide the relationship, Shruti replied, “I hid a lot in the past. I have been very particular. I have been like, ‘Oh my God, I am totally single’ for the longest time. Because people were like ‘you have to appear that way, you have to appear desirable, available’. And one day I was like, ‘For whom? For what?’ I also felt like it was disrespectful to my partner– to hide it. It may or may not work out, we don’t know but I think its important to respect your environment and the people in it.”

Shruti Haasan was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Bestseller, which also starred Mithun Chakraborty and Gauahar Khan and others.

In an interview with PTI, Shruti opened up on how the Telugu and Tamil film industries have made better use of her craft than Hindi films. “What happened was a very logistical thing. I was always told that if you focus on Hindi, you have to have a determined strategy and focus on Hindi. I did do the big-ticket films like a ‘Welcome Back’ or a ‘D Day’, for which I received a lot of love as well. I am very aware and respectful of my roots, I love the South Indian film industries. There was no way I was going to be like, ‘I will say no to this Telugu film so that I can do a Hindi film’. That was never on my agenda. Maybe, I paid the price for that. Nothing was bigger than the other,” she said.

Shruti is looking forward to the release of Salaar, which stars her with Prabhas. She will also be seen sharing the screen space in Chiranjeevi’s next.