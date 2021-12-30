Shriya Saran’s Goa vacation is all about fun and love, see photos

Actor Shriya Saran is holidaying in Goa with her husband Andrei Koscheev and daughter Radha. She is also accompanied by some of her friends including actor Kubbra Sait.

The RRR star and her husband have been sharing glimpses of their fun vacation on social media. On Wednesday, Shriya shared a picture of herself kissing Andrei. The backdrop of the setting sun adds to the beauty of the picture. The couple posted the photo on Instagram with heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Андрей Кощеев (@andreikoscheev)

In another photo, Shriya Saran is captured enjoying a hearty laugh. Andrei shared photos of the actor as she enjoyed her time in the swimming pool and gave some stunning poses while flipping her hair.

Check out some photos from Shriya Saran’s Goan vacation:

Shriya Saran took a dip in the water during her vacation. (Photo: Andrei Koscheev/Instagram) Shriya Saran took a dip in the water during her vacation. (Photo: Andrei Koscheev/Instagram)

Shriya Saran’s husband shared this photo of his wife on social media. (Photo: Andrei Koscheev/Instagram) Shriya Saran’s husband shared this photo of his wife on social media. (Photo: Andrei Koscheev/Instagram)

Shriya Saran is enjoying her holidays. (Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram) Shriya Saran is enjoying her holidays. (Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram)

Shriya Saran with her husband in Goa. (Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram) Shriya Saran with her husband in Goa. (Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram)

Shriya Saran is hoping for a good 2022. (Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram) Shriya Saran is hoping for a good 2022. (Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram)

Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev are ‘grateful’. (Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram) Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev are ‘grateful’. (Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram)

Shriya Saran and Kubbra Sait are having a good time in Goa. (Photo: Andrei Koscheev/Instagram) Shriya Saran and Kubbra Sait are having a good time in Goa. (Photo: Andrei Koscheev/Instagram)

On the work front, Shriya Saran will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. She recently completed two decades in the film industry. Talking about the same, she told indianexpress.com, “I am very grateful to God and the audience. Nothing is possible without their love and support. It’s a humble feeling. I still think I am a girl-next-door. I remember the shooting days of my first film Ishtam (2001). And coming from there to here means a lot. I hope I can work for 20 more years.”