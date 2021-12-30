scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 30, 2021
MUST READ

Shriya Saran’s Goa vacation is all about fun and love, see photos

Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei Koscheev have been sharing glimpses of their fun vacation on social media. The actor is also accompanied by some of her friends including actor Kubbra Sait.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 30, 2021 3:35:24 pm
shriya saran vacation picsShriya Saran is currently vacationing in Goa with her husband and friends. (Photo: Andrei Koscheev/Instagram)

Actor Shriya Saran is holidaying in Goa with her husband Andrei Koscheev and daughter Radha. She is also accompanied by some of her friends including actor Kubbra Sait.

The RRR star and her husband have been sharing glimpses of their fun vacation on social media. On Wednesday, Shriya shared a picture of herself kissing Andrei. The backdrop of the setting sun adds to the beauty of the picture. The couple posted the photo on Instagram with heart emojis.

In another photo, Shriya Saran is captured enjoying a hearty laugh. Andrei shared photos of the actor as she enjoyed her time in the swimming pool and gave some stunning poses while flipping her hair.

Also read |Kareena Kapoor gives a peek at her mornings with ‘her boys’ Saif Ali Khan and Taimur

Check out some photos from Shriya Saran’s Goan vacation:

Shriya Saran took a dip in the water during her vacation. (Photo: Andrei Koscheev/Instagram) shriya saran goa Shriya Saran’s husband shared this photo of his wife on social media. (Photo: Andrei Koscheev/Instagram) Shriya Saran is enjoying her holidays. (Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram) Shriya Saran with her husband in Goa. (Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram) shriya saran Shriya Saran is hoping for a good 2022. (Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram) Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev are ‘grateful’. (Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram) shriya saran kubbra sait Shriya Saran and Kubbra Sait are having a good time in Goa. (Photo: Andrei Koscheev/Instagram)

On the work front, Shriya Saran will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. She recently completed two decades in the film industry. Talking about the same, she told indianexpress.com, “I am very grateful to God and the audience. Nothing is possible without their love and support. It’s a humble feeling. I still think I am a girl-next-door. I remember the shooting days of my first film Ishtam (2001). And coming from there to here means a lot. I hope I can work for 20 more years.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Janhvi Kapoor, 9 celebrity photos
Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Janhvi Kapoor: 9 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 30: Latest News

Advertisement