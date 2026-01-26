Shriya Saran recalls emotional pregnancy journey; says Nakuul Mehta was ‘very lost’ during wife’s pregnancy

Shriya Saran, who is currently seen in the series Space Gen Chandrayaan, recently opened up about how pregnancy is an emotional phase not just for women but also for men stepping into parenthood. The actor also spoke about the struggles her co-stars Nakuul Mehta and Danish Sait experienced as their wives went through pregnancy.

Shriya Saran on challenges of pregnancy

In a conversation with News 18, Shriya recalled her experience with perinatal depression and spoke at length about the emotional and physical changes a woman undergoes during pregnancy. She described how transformative and overwhelming the phase can be.

“When a wife gets pregnant, there’s a lot that happens in her body. You’re creating another child and it’s the most beautiful experience. But you’re changing emotionally and physically and your organs are getting compressed. You’ve this crazy outburst of emotions sometimes. You don’t even know what’s going on with your body. Just to walk around with a child in your body… your body looks like somebody else’s. Eventually, you become a cow (laughs),” she said.