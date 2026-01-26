Shriya Saran recalls emotional pregnancy journey; says Nakuul Mehta was ‘very lost’ during wife’s pregnancy

Shriya Saran opens up about her emotional pregnancy journey, saying she often felt 'needy'. She also reveals how her Space Gen Chandrayaan co-star Nakuul Mehta struggled, feeling 'very lost' during his wife’s pregnancy.

Shriya Saran, Nakuul MehtaShriya Saran and Nakuul Mehta are currently seen in the series Space Gen Chandrayaan.

Shriya Saran, who is currently seen in the series Space Gen Chandrayaan, recently opened up about how pregnancy is an emotional phase not just for women but also for men stepping into parenthood. The actor also spoke about the struggles her co-stars Nakuul Mehta and Danish Sait experienced as their wives went through pregnancy.

Shriya Saran on challenges of pregnancy

In a conversation with News 18, Shriya recalled her experience with perinatal depression and spoke at length about the emotional and physical changes a woman undergoes during pregnancy. She described how transformative and overwhelming the phase can be.

“When a wife gets pregnant, there’s a lot that happens in her body. You’re creating another child and it’s the most beautiful experience. But you’re changing emotionally and physically and your organs are getting compressed. You’ve this crazy outburst of emotions sometimes. You don’t even know what’s going on with your body. Just to walk around with a child in your body… your body looks like somebody else’s. Eventually, you become a cow (laughs),” she said.

Shriya also highlighted the emotional support a woman needs from her partner during this time, while also acknowledging how unprepared men often are for these changes.

“All through this time, a man is supposed to be there and take care of you. There’s also a lot they aren’t prepared for. When I was pregnant, I used to sometimes feel so low and say things that I didn’t mean. There are times when you feel so needy that you want your man to be around. And then you also need to be at work.”

Shriya shares Nakuul Mehta and Danish Sait’s experience

Shriya Saran also revealed that her Space Gen Chandrayaan co-actors Nakuul Mehta and Danish Sait were on the brink of fatherhood while filming the series. Sharing behind-the-scenes moments, Shriya explained how the demands of work often clashed with their responsibilities at home.

“Danish was shooting and he may’ve missed a lot of appointments. I’m sure he felt that guilt somewhere. During the shoot, Nakuul’s wife was also expecting a second time. Imagine what it was for Jankee! She was already taking care of one child and was pregnant with another. There was a lot going on for her with Nakuul at work. He was very lost. He’s a very giving performer. I’m sure that at home also, he was thinking about work. He missed an appointment or two,” she shared.

Shreya further pointed that this phase is emotionally demanding for men too, an aspect that is often overlooked.
“It’s also hard for a man because he sees his woman go through so much of change and become another person. And once she becomes a mother, she’s a totally different human being. There’s not much credit given to a man. There’s a lot that he too goes through,” the Drishyam actor said.

Shriya Saran is married to Andrei Koscheev, and the couple are parents to a daughter, Radha. Danish Sait and his wife Anya welcomed a baby boy last year, while Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh became parents for the second time in August last year.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
