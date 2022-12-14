Shriya Saran on why she didn’t reveal pregnancy: ‘Was scared that if I speak about my pregnancy, people will…’

Actor Shriya Saran, who is enjoying the success of her recently released film Drishyam 2, has revealed why she chose to not talk about her pregnancy. Shriya also said that she was concerned about getting work in time if she told industry people about her pregnancy.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, she said, “There is a lot of fear. I feel one of the main reasons why I did not speak about my pregnancy was of course that I wanted to make it my own time and spend time with myself. Have those 6 months with Radha, be fat and not worry about what people write about me. I just wanted to concentrate on my child. So, one strong reason was that. But the other reason was that I was scared that if I speak about my pregnancy, people will take that much longer time to come back and give me work.”

Shriya Saran further opened up about the fact that films are a visual medium and actors are under the pressure of looking “a certain way”. Shriya added that everyone should be grateful to wives of the actors, who support them by taking care of the house and children.

“There is that pressure. It is a visual medium. It is about how you act and also about how you look because people see you on the big screen. So, was I concerned? Yes, I was. And getting back to work they never ask the hero, ‘Oh how are you gonna act now that you have a child?’” said the actor.

Shriya added, “I mean I think we need to be grateful to all their wives because it’s because of them that they (male actors) go back to work. Like I mean all these hardworking women who are taking care of the homes, making sure their children are fine, so that the men can go to work. And especially so in the acting profession, you don’t have a schedule. So, if you are an actor, you are working odd hours and it’s the wives who are taking care of the children. But they don’t ask the man that. I think parenting is 50-50. But women are asked non-stop and the reason I was not asked this question was because they did not know I was pregnant.”

Shriya Saran and husband Andrei Koscheev welcomed daughter Radha in January 2021. The couple had moved to Barcelona during her pregnancy. Shriya announced the arrival of her daughter through a social media post.