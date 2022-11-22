Shriya Saran on Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘It’s just a phase, she will come out of it stronger’

Shriya Saran had nice things to say about Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a recent interview about her latest film Drishyam 2. When Shriya was probed about Samantha, the actor said, “She (Samantha) is a strong girl and a beautiful girl inside out. I wish the best to Samantha. She is so talented. This is a passing phase. She will come out stronger.”

Samantha, who was recently seen in the thriller film Yashoda, earlier this month shared that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. “I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes (sic),” Samantha wrote on Instagram a few days before the release of Yashoda. The film opened to a great response and has raked in over Rs 30 crore at the box office.

ALSO READ | How Samantha Ruth Prabhu never let trolls break her spirit: 6 times she hit back with savage responses

Meanwhile, Shriya Saran is on cloud nine as her Drishyam 2 is running successfully across the Hindi belt. In the interview, Shriya said that even her family is not able to get tickets for the film because of the high demand. “My mother couldn’t get a ticket. My didis (sisters) are going to watch the film sitting in the front row on Saturday. Can you believe that?”

She also opened up about whether the marital status of a female actor affects their acting career. “That’s been just for the past twenty years. Before that actresses were getting married and having kids and working. It wasn’t a big deal. Kareena Kapoor Khan changed that. And Kajol started working after marriage. So, it doesn’t really matter,” the actor said.