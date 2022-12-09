Shriya Saran on Drishyam co-star Ajay Devgn: ‘I have not interacted much with him on the sets’

Actor Shriya Saran, who was recently seen in Drishyam 2 alongside Ajay Devgn and Tabu, opened up about the relationship she shares with her co-stars. While the actor claimed that she has not interacted much with Ajay, Tabu was described as “sweet” by Shriya, who had nothing but love for her.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shriya said, “I honestly have not interacted much with him on the sets, but he has a beautiful quality of giving you so much when you are performing with him. He is so intense and he speaks with his eyes and his eyes lit up the moment the camera is on.”

The actor said that although she has not discussed with Ajay about his acting process, she feels that Ajay works with his instincts. “As an actor it is very comforting to work with him because he gives you a lot to react to. I think he has the most intense eyes and his dialogue delivery is superb. It has it’s own tone and own style.” she added.

Talking about Tabu, Shriya said that she has a very big heart and recalled the time when Tabu sent her biryani on sets. “There is a sense of love that she shows and shares. She is very sweet and has a big heart. It does not matter to her about who you are or where you are from or what you are doing. And whenever you meet her, there is something new she is learning.”

Shriya reprised her role as Nandini in the Drishyam sequel. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also starred Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav. The film was a massive hit at the box-office and is currently inching closer to the Rs. 200 crore mark.