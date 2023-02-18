Shriya Pilgaonkar recalls Shah Rukh Khan calling her ‘so beautiful’ in their first meeting: ‘I died’

Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar made her Hindi film debut with the 2016 film Fan where she was cast opposite Shah Rukh Khan. But her first meeting with SRK was years before this while she was assisting director Megha Ramaswamy on a short film. In their first meeting, Shah Rukh told Shriya that she is “so beautiful” which gave her a confidence boost.

During a latest interview with Mid-day, Shriya recalled her celebrity encounter with Shah Rukh. She shared, “I met Shah Rukh Khan while I was assisting Megha Ramaswamy on a short film and we were at YRF. She knows Shah Rukh and he was there. So I told her that I would love to meet Shah Rukh and she said, ‘oh come’. I went with her and she introduced me to him. He shook hands with me and said, ‘Mahshallah, so beautiful’.”

It was the moment that Shriya remembers distinctively. She said at that moment, “I died. I was like Shah Rukh has said I am beautiful, so I am beautiful. My confidence was on another level. I was so charmed.”

Shriya has become a known face in the digital space with her web shows, Mirzapur and Guilty Minds. The actor feels that after struggling for so many years, she is finally in a place where she has a variety of roles to choose from.

The actor, daughter of Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar, remembered how she landed a role in Fan. “I was constantly auditioning at YRF for different roles. I was also giving cues to the male actors. So, it was one of those tapes which were not meant for me, where I was relaxed, that was the tape that Adi sir and Manish Sharma liked. I remember Shanoo calling me late at night and I couldn’t believe what she told me,” the actor narrated.

After hearing the news, Shriya went up to her parents’ room and told them, “They are asking me to be a part of a film where I am playing Shah Rukh Khan’s love interest.” After telling them, she didn’t wait for their reaction and shut the door.

Shriya Pilgaonkar has begun 2023 with an impressive performance in the Bhuvan Bam-led series Taaza Khabar. She will be next seen in Ishq-e-Nadaan and Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai.