Shriya Pilgaonkar pays tribute to her mother Supriya on Women’s Day: Proud to have her as my role model

On Women’s Day, Shriya Pilgaonkar spoke about the women of her life who influenced or made her what she is today. The actor said she feels lucky to have actor Supriya Pilgaonkar as her mother who “paved a way as a strong woman” for her and “empowered me to be my own person.” “My mother is not just someone I look up to as a parent but also as an artiste. She is somebody who has successfully been able to pave a way as a strong woman for me in my life. She empowered me to be my own person. The way she has balanced her career and home life is commendable,” Shriya told indianexpress.com.

The Mirzapur actor added, “Even my grandparents are such strong opinionated women, who have always gone for what they wanted in life. I am proud to have them as my role models.” Shriya shared that even though both her parents (Supriya and Sachin Pilgaonkar) are actors, they gave her utmost freedom to pave her own path.

“I have always valued the advice my parents gave to me as artists. But I also want it to be a surprise to them, with respect to the kind of work I am picking. If I do find myself struggling to make a decision, I go to them. They will help me ask the right questions,” the 31-year-old said.

Shriya Pilgaonkar said she looks up to Supriya as an artiste. (Photo: Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram) Shriya Pilgaonkar said she looks up to Supriya as an artiste. (Photo: Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram)

The actor shared that her parents’ way of empowering her is to make her “learn from my own journey” for which, she is thankful. “I could not be any happier for receiving that kind of support,” Shriya said.

But is there a pressure to live up to their name? “I personally am not the kind of person who puts pressure on myself. However, for me, I feel there is a responsibility of carrying myself with the grace that my parents have. The legacy that I will leave, will not only be about my work but also about how I am as a person,” Shriya stated.

Recently, Supriya Pilgaonkar was all praise for daughter Shriya. In an interview earlier, Surpiya had said, “I feel proud that rather than asking us to follow her speed, she has let us all grow at our own pace. And what’s most beautiful is that apart from us, she also wants to be connected with her grandparents.”

On the work front, Shriya will next be seen in Rana Daggubati’s Haathi Mere Saathi, which is all set to release on March 26. Speaking about the film, Shriya said, “It is a special film. I hope people are not only entertained by the film but also somewhere, going forward, become mindful of the fact that we have to live as one with nature, we have to be sensitive. We have to understand that with development comes a responsibility, and that we all are connected in a certain way. I am looking forward to how people will react to the film.”