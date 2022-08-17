scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Shriya Pilgaonkar celebrates parents Sachin-Supriya Pilgaonkar’s birthday by crooning a special song, watch

Shriya Pilgaonkar is known for her work in web series like Mirzapur, Gulity Minds, The Gone Game, The Gone Game 2, The Broken News and Crackdown.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 17, 2022 1:52:16 pm
shriya pilgaonkarShriya Pilgaonkar is celebrating her parents' birthday. (Photo: Shriya/Instagram)

Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar, popular for her work in the digital space, recently took to social media to celebrate her parents and actors, Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar’s birthdays.

Shriya shared a sweet video where she could be seen singing a popular track from Sachin’s movie, Balika Badhu, called “Bade Ache Lagte Hain.” In the given clip, Shriya begins singing the aforecited track and is later joined by Sachin and Supriya in the video.

“This song from papa’s film -Balika Badhu is my all time favourite ♥️ Made this special video to celebrate ma’s birthday on 16th Aug and papa’s 17th Aug. #Birthday #Pilgaonkars #leos #BlessedwithBest #DoubleTrouble #Famjam,” the full caption of the post read.

Also Read |When Sachin Pilgaonkar fell in love with Supriya despite their 10-year age gap, she thought he was married

The video also received a lot of love from Shriya’s colleagues and fans. Content creator and actor Mallika Dua wrote, “Heart is smiling little ❤️. Happy birthday to Aunty and Uncle ❤️.” Meanwhile, Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan also wished the couple a happy birthday and wrote, “This is sooo adorable !!! Wishing both of them a happy birthday!!” Actor Sanjay Kapoor mentioned, “Favourite song,” to which Shriya replied with a simple, “Mine too.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...Premium
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...Premium
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...

Shriya Pilgaonkar is known for her work in web series like Mirzapur, Gulity Minds, The Gone Game, The Gone Game 2, The Broken News and Crackdown. She has also appeared in films like Fan, House Arrest and Bhangra Pa Le among others.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 01:52:16 pm

Most Popular

1

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'

2

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

4

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

5

Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead

Featured Stories

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Explained: Why Kenya's election results are controversial, and what could...
Explained: Why Kenya's election results are controversial, and what could...
Explained: What is in the Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Jo...
Explained: What is in the Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Jo...
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
Karnataka: Facing ‘non-functional’ charge, CM Bommai draws up fresh plans...
Karnataka: Facing ‘non-functional’ charge, CM Bommai draws up fresh plans...
Kejriwal launches 'mission to make India No 1', healthcare, education in focus

Kejriwal launches 'mission to make India No 1', healthcare, education in focus

After minister’s audio clip leak, CM draws up fresh plans to showcase achievements
Karnataka

After minister’s audio clip leak, CM draws up fresh plans to showcase achievements

Country seeing difference between PM's words, deeds: Rahul Gandhi
Bilkis Bano case

Country seeing difference between PM's words, deeds: Rahul Gandhi

ED to name Jacqueline as accused in money laundering case

ED to name Jacqueline as accused in money laundering case

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Premium
Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Premium
Man Utd is pocket change, Musk can buy all of the Top-50 most valuable sports teams

Man Utd is pocket change, Musk can buy all of the Top-50 most valuable sports teams

I am a diabetic. Can I have alcohol or not? How much? Doctor answers

I am a diabetic. Can I have alcohol or not? How much? Doctor answers

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Lauren Gottlieb, esha Gupta photos with boyfriend
Lauren Gottlieb makes her relationship Insta official, Esha Gupta’s ‘happy 3’ with her boyfriend
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement