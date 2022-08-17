Shriya Pilgaonkar celebrates parents Sachin-Supriya Pilgaonkar’s birthday by crooning a special song, watch

Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar, popular for her work in the digital space, recently took to social media to celebrate her parents and actors, Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar’s birthdays.

Shriya shared a sweet video where she could be seen singing a popular track from Sachin’s movie, Balika Badhu, called “Bade Ache Lagte Hain.” In the given clip, Shriya begins singing the aforecited track and is later joined by Sachin and Supriya in the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shriya Pilgaonkar (@shriya.pilgaonkar)

“This song from papa’s film -Balika Badhu is my all time favourite ♥️ Made this special video to celebrate ma’s birthday on 16th Aug and papa’s 17th Aug. #Birthday #Pilgaonkars #leos #BlessedwithBest #DoubleTrouble #Famjam,” the full caption of the post read.

The video also received a lot of love from Shriya’s colleagues and fans. Content creator and actor Mallika Dua wrote, “Heart is smiling little ❤️. Happy birthday to Aunty and Uncle ❤️.” Meanwhile, Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan also wished the couple a happy birthday and wrote, “This is sooo adorable !!! Wishing both of them a happy birthday!!” Actor Sanjay Kapoor mentioned, “Favourite song,” to which Shriya replied with a simple, “Mine too.”

Shriya Pilgaonkar is known for her work in web series like Mirzapur, Gulity Minds, The Gone Game, The Gone Game 2, The Broken News and Crackdown. She has also appeared in films like Fan, House Arrest and Bhangra Pa Le among others.