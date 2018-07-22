Dhadak actor Shridhar Watsar: Ishaan is mature for his age, Janhvi is really innocent

Shridhar Watsar plays Ishaan Khatter’s friend Purshottam in Dhadak. Shridhar Watsar plays Ishaan Khatter’s friend Purshottam in Dhadak.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishan Khattar starrer Dhadak hit screens on Friday. One of the most anticipated films of the year, the Shashank Khaitan directorial has garnered a mixed response. An adaptation of Marathi blockbuster Sairaat, Dhadak also stars popular television star Shridhar Watsar. The vertically-challenged actor rose to fame with kids fantasy drama Baal Veer. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the actor shared that he is equally excited and nervous about the film.

Talking about his role, Shridhar shared, “I play Purshottam, who is Madhukar’s (Ishaan) best friend. They are a gang of three, along with Gokul (Ankit Bisht). More than friends, they are like brothers. The two friends are witness to the growing love between Madhukar and Parthavi (Janhvi). And in the second half, when all hell breaks loose on the lovers, the friends face the angst too. Along with a beautiful love story, the audience will also get to see an unconditional bond of friendship in Dhadak.”

He added, “Such relationships are hard to find in today’s world. Having friends with benefit is the current trend. There are very few people, who go to any length to stand by their friends. It was beautiful to shoot with Ishaan and Ankit, as we really became great friends. In real life, we have the same chemistry that you will see on screen.”

Stating that the film is a mirror to reality, the 40-year-old actor shared, “We have all seen or heard about such instances. We might be progressing ahead but somewhere these beliefs pull us down as human. Cast and religion differences are still prevalent in the society. It is a major issue, especially when it comes to marriage.”

Talking about the two young stars Ishaan and Janhvi, Shridhar said, “They both are so talented. Ishaan is such a humble boy, who understands and respects everyone around him. He is quite mature for his age and is a very responsible boy. On the other hand, Janhvi is very innocent and warm. She also has a pure and beautiful heart. She came well-prepared on the set. While it is her first film, Janhvi was really confident in front of the camera. I first met them during the look test and by the end of our workshops, we had become friends. It was so much fun shooting in Udaipur. It never felt that we were working. Rather, it felt we have been staying there for ages.”

Not many know that Shridhar is a very popular face in the theatre circuit. The OMG – Oh My God actor further shared how he is quite disappointed by the lack of good roles for vertically challenged actors. Shridhar said, “India is yet to accept differently abled people. Look at the way Peter Dinklage, the Game of Thrones star has managed to build his career. We are way behind. I am appreciated for my acting skills on stage, but I still get calls for caricaturish comedy roles or just plain unsubstantial roles. I am 4-feet, but I am no less of an actor. I want to play all kinds of roles and I hope the industry manages to give us good roles.”

Shridhar signed off saying, “I am so happy that Anand L Rai and Shah Rukh Khan have decided to make Zero. The audience will finally get to see what a vertically challenged person goes through. We are normal people, so why shouldn’t we be treated equally. I am really looking forward to its release. Zero will surely change the perception of people. Also, I am sure it will open up new doors for me.”

