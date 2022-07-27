Shreyas Talpade to play Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, see poster

July 27, 2022 10:30:23 am
Actor Shreyas Talpade will play the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency. The film stars Kangana as Indira Gandhi, while Anupam Kher will play Jayaprakash Narayanan.
Sharing a poster, Talpade tweeted, “Honoured & Happy to play one of the most Loved, Visionary, a true patriot & Man of the masses…Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. I hope I live up to the expectations. It’s time for #Emergency! Ganpati Bappa Morya.”
Emergency is directed and produced by Kangana Ranaut. Talking about Shreyas Talpade joining the cast of the film, Kangana said in a statement, “He plays Atal Bihari Vajpayee who was a young and upcoming leader when Mrs Gandhi became the Prime Minister for the first time. He was one of the heroes of the Emergency. We are fortunate to have him on board as he is a versatile actor. I personally feel that his performance in the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be one of the most memorable. We are lucky to have got a powerful performer like him to play this important role.”
Calling Kangana Ranaut one of the “most versatile and finest actresses” in the country, Shreyas said playing Atal Bihari Vajpayee in her film Emergency is a privilege and big responsibility. “It is a thing of pride to be directed by her in this huge magnum opus called Emergency. I am happy and delighted. Best wishes for the entire team. It’s time for Emergency,” he said.
