scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Advertisement

Shreyas Talpade apologises for hurting sentiments with scene in 2012 film

Shreyas Talpade issued an apology for a clip from his 2012 film Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal.

Shreyas TalpadeA Twitter handle pointed out that Shreyas Talpade's character in Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal had "disrespected" the Hindu symbol of 'Om'.
Listen to this article
Shreyas Talpade apologises for hurting sentiments with scene in 2012 film
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor Shreyas Talpade on Monday issued an apology for an old clip from his 2012 film Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal.

In the 30-second video shared on social media, Talpade — who apparently plays a Christian man in the Priyadarshan-directed comedy — is shown stopping a lorry by putting his foot on it.

A Twitter handle pointed out that Shreyas Talpade’s character had “disrespected” the Hindu symbol of ‘Om’ by putting his foot on it. But, the Iqbal star said it was “completely unintentional”.

“There are too many factors while one is shooting… which includes one’s mindset during a sequence, especially action scenes, the director’s requirements, the time constraints & a lot of other things,” Talpade said in the statement shared on his official Twitter account.

Also read |Shreyas Talpade says he was warned about Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘temperamental’ nature, recalls witnessing post-KBC frenzy around Amitabh Bachchan

“But this is not me explaining or justifying myself for what you see in the video, all I can say is this was completely unintentional & am very apologetic for the same. I should’ve seen that & brought to the director’s notice. Nevertheless, I would never intentionally hurt anyone’s sentiments or repeat something like this (sic)” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Why Indian consumer sentiment has remained mostly negat...
ExplainSpeaking | Why Indian consumer sentiment has remained mostly negat...
Real returns turn positive, depositors move funds to fixed deposits
Real returns turn positive, depositors move funds to fixed deposits
Delhi Confidential: With Yeddiyurappa’s son, a strategic call for B...
Delhi Confidential: With Yeddiyurappa’s son, a strategic call for B...

Shreyas Talpade was last seen in the 2022 biographical drama Kaun Pravin Tambe?.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 19:08 IST
Next Story

BJP Vokkaliga woes continue, short run of Bommai’s man in Mandya underlines problems

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover's 3-months-old daughter Devi
Meet Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover’s 3-months-old daughter Devi
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close