Shreyas Talpade apologises for hurting sentiments with scene in 2012 film

Actor Shreyas Talpade on Monday issued an apology for an old clip from his 2012 film Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal.

In the 30-second video shared on social media, Talpade — who apparently plays a Christian man in the Priyadarshan-directed comedy — is shown stopping a lorry by putting his foot on it.

A Twitter handle pointed out that Shreyas Talpade’s character had “disrespected” the Hindu symbol of ‘Om’ by putting his foot on it. But, the Iqbal star said it was “completely unintentional”.

“There are too many factors while one is shooting… which includes one’s mindset during a sequence, especially action scenes, the director’s requirements, the time constraints & a lot of other things,” Talpade said in the statement shared on his official Twitter account.

“But this is not me explaining or justifying myself for what you see in the video, all I can say is this was completely unintentional & am very apologetic for the same. I should’ve seen that & brought to the director’s notice. Nevertheless, I would never intentionally hurt anyone’s sentiments or repeat something like this (sic)” he added.

Shreyas Talpade was last seen in the 2022 biographical drama Kaun Pravin Tambe?.